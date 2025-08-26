Delhi-NCR Rains: IMD Issues Alert For National Capital And Nearby Areas

Several regions of India experienced heavy downpour, leading to widespread destruction. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an alert for Delhi and the adjoining districts of Haryana.

In a post on X, the weather agency informed that the latest radar image of Delhi showed intense convection over the western parts of the national capital and adjoining districts of Haryana. Subsequently, a red nowcast warning has been issued for the respective districts.

In the IMD data shared on the X post, it is stated that "Thunderstorm/Lightning with heavy rain" is very likely over parts of South Delhi, New Delhi, Southwest Delhi and other areas; meanwhile, "Moderate rain" is expected over parts of Central Delhi, North Delhi, and more. On the other hand, areas including Shahadra could see "light rain/ light thunderstorm with lightning".

Latest Radar image of Delhi showing intense convection over western parts of Delhi and adjoining districts of Haryana, Red nowcast warning (Heavy Rain >15mm/hr) has already been issued for the respected districts.



For more update, please visit :https://t.co/OCn8AyHdIg#imd… pic.twitter.com/WXlK1I0L08 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 26, 2025

According to ANI, the Yamuna river in New Delhi continues to flow near the danger mark, as visuals from the Old Yamuna bridge showed water level close to the 205-metre mark. A day earlier, heavy rainfall lashed parts of the national capital and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR). Areas including Baba Khadak Singh Marg, ITO, and the Yamuna River witnessed intense showers.

Himachal Rain Fury

Continuous rains over the past two days have wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh, with the Beas river swelling above normal levels and infrastructure taking a major hit.

In Kullu district alone, 130 roads have been closed due to damage, with connectivity severely affected on National Highway-03.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S. Ravish said waterlogging has been reported at the bus stand, while several restaurants and shops near Bahang have also been affected, as per ANI.

Rain Havoc In Doda

IANS reported that at least four people were killed on Tuesday in heavy downpour in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, and the overall flood situation deteriorated in Jammu division due to incessant rainfall during the last 24 hours.

Authorities have urged residents, especially those living in low-lying and hilly areas, to remain cautious as intermittent rainfall continues to lash.

Snowfall has also been reported from different parts of the Ladakh region and in the higher reaches of Bandipora district in the Valley. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting about flood preparedness and asked every department to remain in high readiness to face the situation.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast intense/heavy to very heavy rain/thunder in the Jammu division and heavy rain in the Kashmir division.

(with agencies' inputs)