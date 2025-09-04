Delhi NCR Rains: Rapido 'Felicitates' Driver Who Rescued Woman Stranded For 6 Hours In Gurgaon Waterlogging

Rapido has rewarded its “hero” driver, Suraj Maurya, for ensuring a woman reached home safely despite severe waterlogging in Gurgaon after heavy rainfall. The passenger, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, appreciated him for driving her home calmly, even after being stuck in traffic for six long hours.

The incident took place on September 1, when the city was battered by heavy rains, leading to flooding and massive jams across several areas. Deepika later shared a video of the waterlogged streets and praised Suraj, calling him an “absolute gem.”

The story quickly went viral on social media, with many people praising Maurya’s kind act and Rapido for acknowledging it. Users called him a “real hero” who showed “true humanity.”

She again took to her official X account to inform that the company has Felicitated the driver.

"Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock @rapidobikeapp called him to office today and gave a gift for his hard work & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home," she mentioned in her X's post.

Many social media users praised the driver, with one commenting , "Truly deserved. #SurajMaurya showed real humanity that night when the whole city was stuck. Respect for his effort and thanks to @rapidobikeapp for recognizing it."

“Wow, brother! People like Suraj Maurya are the real heroes helping others without any show-off. Six hours of effort and so much dedication, truly salute to him,” one user wrote.

“This is one of the most heartwarming posts on X today, Deepika ji,” another user commented.

There were other comments as well applauding him for his patience and humanity.