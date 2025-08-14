Delhi-NCR Rains: Uprooted Tree Falls On Girl In Kalkaji; BMW Stuck In APS Colony | VIDEOS

After Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to heavy rains leading to severe waterlogging in several areas on Thursday, life in the cities came to a standstill with office goers and other commuters either stranded or battering through the water on their way. Meanwhile, two individuals were injured after a tree uprooted near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji area, Delhi.

In the horrific CCTV video that caught the moment the tree uprooted in in Kalkaji area, cars and two-wheelers can be seen passing by when suddenly the tree falls onto a scooter and the back of a car.

#WATCH | Two people were injured after a tree uprooted near Paras Chowk in the Kalkaji area earlier today, after heavy rainfall in Delhi.



Another video that have surfaced from the waterlogged areas of APS Colony in Delhi show cars including a BMW stuck in water.

This downpour came just days after heavy rains lashed across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and other parts of the NCR earlier on the Rakshabandhan weekend.

According to IANS, for Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has issued an orange alert for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers in Bareilly, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, and Maharajganj.

Rain or thundershowers are expected at most locations in western Uttar Pradesh and a few places in the eastern region on Thursday, with rainfall intensity predicted to ease from August 15.

Kishtwar Cloudburst

A flash flood has occurred at the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started.

Furthermore, Office of LG J&K posted on X, “Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured. Directed Civil, Police, Army, NDRF & SDRF officials to strengthen the rescue & relief operations and ensure all possible assistance is provided to the affected.”

Monsoon In India

Across the country, monsoon activity has intensified, prompting the IMD to issue alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. Extremely heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand, while heavy to very heavy showers are expected in Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted at some locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

