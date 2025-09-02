Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark; Floodwater Enters Low-Lying Areas; Gurugram In Traffic Chaos - Visuals

Delhi Floods: Constant rains in Delhi have led to waterlogging at many places, with traffic coming to a halt in many areas. Heavy traffic snarls were reported from the Gurugram border, while internal traffic movement suffered due to choked drains. On the other hand, the Yamuna has breached the danger mark and has flooded several low lying areas, including the Yamuna Bazar. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking stock of the situation, while authorities have been ordered to make arrangements for flood-affected residents.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday led to massive traffic congestion, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while also raising fears of flooding along the Yamuna River. Flight operations at the Delhi airport have been hit due to severe waterlogging and reduced visibility, forcing airlines to issue travel advisories to passengers. Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert, rolling out emergency measures to mitigate flood risks and safeguard public safety.

#WATCH | Delhi: Sandbags placed at Vasudev Ghat along the banks of River Yamuna as precautionary measure, as the water level of the river rises. pic.twitter.com/qVmzw3ki4A — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Delhi Yamuna Floods Rescue Operation

Rescue efforts are underway in Delhi after several farmers were left stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage has worsened the Yamuna’s flood situation, making conditions increasingly dangerous.

#WATCH | Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar area wade through thigh-deep water as the area gets flooded, following a rise in the water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/d03BOLVVkc — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "The situation is under control. The release from Hathnikund Barrage is expected to reach Delhi by the evening. In spite of that, the outfall of water from here is at the right point. All arrangements that had to be made for the residents here… https://t.co/hhlyKgyqq3 pic.twitter.com/t5l64N0zDz — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

At 10:30 am, water levels in the Yamuna surged further following heavy rainfall near Majnu Ka Tila. Anticipating flooding, shopkeepers at the Monastery Market in Civil Lines began shifting their goods to safety as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH | Haryana: Commuters face inconvenience, normal life affected in several parts of Gurugram due to severe waterlogging, following incessant heavy rainfall yesterday.



Visuals from Mata Road, Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/11RxlUfwls — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Loha Pul Traffic Closure

Authorities have announced that traffic and pedestrian movement near Loha Pul will be suspended from 5 pm on Tuesday. This decision comes after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, triggered by continuous rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR). The order followed a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta arrives at Loha Pul, where the Yamuna River is flowing above the danger level following incessant rainfall since yesterday, and interacts with the locals here. pic.twitter.com/RBzHcu98bN — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

According to Shahdara District Magistrate, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) could surpass 206.50 metres. Police teams and staff from the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department have been instructed to patrol the embankments round the clock, monitor vulnerable points, and ensure pumps and regulators remain functional.

#WATCH | Delhi: Residents of Yamuna Bazar area shift to safer locations as the area gets flooded, following a rise in water level of River Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/yT7vxjbWE5 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

Gurugram Rain, Traffic Chaos

The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory asking residents to work from home, while schools have been directed to hold online classes. The directives follow an orange alert for heavy to very-heavy rainfall on Tuesday, September 2. On Monday, the city recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, prompting the weather department to issue the alert.

Heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging across multiple parts of Gurugram, throwing traffic out of gear and disrupting public life. Key locations such as Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk Underpass, and Patel Nagar witnessed vehicles crawling through submerged roads. In several areas, residents were seen wading through waist-deep water while carrying their belongings.