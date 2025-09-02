Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2954621https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-ncr-rains-yamuna-breaches-danger-mark-floodwater-enters-low-lying-areas-gurugram-in-traffic-chaos-visuals-2954621.html
NewsIndia
DELHI RAINS

Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark; Floodwater Enters Low-Lying Areas; Gurugram In Traffic Chaos - Visuals

Delhi Rain-Yamun Floods: Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday led to massive traffic congestion, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while also raising fears of flooding along the Yamuna River. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 03:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi-NCR Rains: Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark; Floodwater Enters Low-Lying Areas; Gurugram In Traffic Chaos - VisualsImage: ANI

Delhi Floods: Constant rains in Delhi have led to waterlogging at many places, with traffic coming to a halt in many areas. Heavy traffic snarls were reported from the Gurugram border, while internal traffic movement suffered due to choked drains. On the other hand, the Yamuna has breached the danger mark and has flooded several low lying areas, including the Yamuna Bazar. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking stock of the situation, while authorities have been ordered to make arrangements for flood-affected residents.

Heavy rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday led to massive traffic congestion, especially at the Delhi-Gurugram border, while also raising fears of flooding along the Yamuna River. Flight operations at the Delhi airport have been hit due to severe waterlogging and reduced visibility, forcing airlines to issue travel advisories to passengers. Meanwhile, authorities remain on high alert, rolling out emergency measures to mitigate flood risks and safeguard public safety.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Yamuna Floods Rescue Operation

Rescue efforts are underway in Delhi after several farmers were left stranded in the fields at Burari on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage has worsened the Yamuna’s flood situation, making conditions increasingly dangerous.

At 10:30 am, water levels in the Yamuna surged further following heavy rainfall near Majnu Ka Tila. Anticipating flooding, shopkeepers at the Monastery Market in Civil Lines began shifting their goods to safety as a precautionary measure.

Loha Pul Traffic Closure

Authorities have announced that traffic and pedestrian movement near Loha Pul will be suspended from 5 pm on Tuesday. This decision comes after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres, triggered by continuous rainfall across the National Capital Region (NCR). The order followed a flood advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

According to Shahdara District Magistrate, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) could surpass 206.50 metres. Police teams and staff from the Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC) Department have been instructed to patrol the embankments round the clock, monitor vulnerable points, and ensure pumps and regulators remain functional.

Gurugram Rain, Traffic Chaos

The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued an advisory asking residents to work from home, while schools have been directed to hold online classes. The directives follow an orange alert for heavy to very-heavy rainfall on Tuesday, September 2. On Monday, the city recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, prompting the weather department to issue the alert.

Heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging across multiple parts of Gurugram, throwing traffic out of gear and disrupting public life. Key locations such as Rajiv Chowk, Signature Tower Chowk Underpass, and Patel Nagar witnessed vehicles crawling through submerged roads. In several areas, residents were seen wading through waist-deep water while carrying their belongings.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK