Delhi-NCR Receives Heavy Rains & Strong Winds; IMD Issues Orange, Yellow Alerts Across Region | VIDEO

Some areas of Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy showers in the afternoon on Saturday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had announced Yellow and Orange warnings for the city and its periphery. The rains brought much-needed relief from the last few days' blistering heat, although with a dash of gales and warnings for lightning.

The Orange alert was for Southeast and Southwest Delhi alone, anticipating light to moderate rain and gusty winds. The rest of Delhi was under Yellow alert, with the same weather but lower intensity.

Regions Affected By Rain And Winds

The IMD forecast suggested heavy rain in the next two hours in particular Delhi-NCR regions:

Delhi: Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhatarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar, Dera Mandi.

NCR: Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

Haryana: Jind, Hansi, Meham, Matanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohna, Palwal.

Uttar Pradesh: Sikandrabad, Nandgaon, Barsana, Agra, Varanasi.

Strong winds were also forecast for a number of places:

Delhi: Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Buddha Jayanti Park, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rajiv Chowk, ITO, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, Nehru Stadium, R K Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar.

NCR: Bahadurgarh.

Haryana: Narwana, Barwala, Hissar, Siwani, Tosham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Kosli, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal.

Uttar Pradesh: Pilkhuwa, Hapur, Gulawathi, Siyana, Bulandshahr, Jahangirabad, Anupshahr, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Dibai, Naroora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Raya, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Jajau.

Rajasthan: Bhiwadi, Tijara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Dholpur.

Uttar Pradesh Also Experiences Heavy Downpour

Some districts of Uttar Pradesh, such as Varanasi, Agra, and Mathura, also witnessed heavy rain on Saturday. This greatly affected daily life in these areas. Strong winds gusted in many districts at 30-50 km/h, contributing to the adverse weather conditions.