Delhi-NCR Reels Under Heavy Rain: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls Worsen As IMD Issues Orange Alert | Check Latest Updates

Heavy showers lashed several areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, with a new bout of waterlogging and traffic congestion sweeping through the metropolitan sprawl. This comes after a severe spell of rain on Tuesday, further adding to commuter inconvenience during the monsoon months.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted light to moderate rain on Wednesday but raised its warning in the morning, putting out an orange alert for Delhi and the larger NCR area, warning residents of chances of heavier showers during the day.

Wednesday's rain caused massive disruptions, with photos coming in of heavy rains battering different areas of Delhi as people were bracing for their morning trip to work. Traffic jams and general waterlogging, a common scenario during the monsoon, were sighted in many areas. The same conditions were present in other areas of the NCR, such as Noida.

The problems on Wednesday were similar to the problems experienced on Tuesday. Water-logged roads on Tuesday morning had led to heavy traffic congestion, especially on roads like Press Enclave Road and both carriageways of Anuvrat Marg around Qutub Minar metro station, with snarls continuing till noon.

Safdarjung, the major weather station for Delhi, recorded 8.8mm of rain from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM on Tuesday, as per IMD data. Other locations reported more rain with Ridge in north Delhi reporting 22.4mm between the same hours, followed by 22.2mm at Rajghat, 14.2mm at Lodhi Road, 11mm at Najafgarh, 13.5mm at Pusa, 1.5mm at Ayanagar, and 0.5mm at Palam.

Until now this month, Delhi has seen 136.3mm rainfall. This remains lower than the usual July average of 209.7mm. In July last year, the city saw 203.7mm, whereas 2023 witnessed much more at 384.6mm. Before the heavy spell on Wednesday, Delhi had generally seen light to moderate rain this month.

IMD categorizes rain as "light" when it does not exceed 15.5mm, "moderate" for 15.6 to 64.4mm, and "heavy" if it is more than 64.4mm in a 24-hour time frame. Road users are cautioned to take care and refer to traffic advisories while on the move.