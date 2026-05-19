NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi-NCR heatwave: Capital records season's hottest day as temperature breaches 45°C; Ridge peaks at 46.5°C
BREAKING | Delhi-NCR heatwave: Capital records season's hottest day as temperature breaches 45°C; Ridge peaks at 46.5°C
Delhi-NCR recorded the hottest day of the season as ambient temperatures surged past 45°C, with the Ridge station hitting a blistering 46.5°C. Read the latest IMD severe heatwave warning and health guidelines.
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The National Capital Region (NCR) sweltered under an intense thermal onslaught on Tuesday as it registered the hottest day of the summer season so far. Ambient temperatures across the capital shattered previous records for the year, consistently soaring past the punishing 45°C mark in multiple localities.
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