/Delhi-NCR set for heat relief as monsoon activity set to revive across India: IMD

After weeks of punishing summer heat, Delhi and the wider National Capital Region could finally catch a break, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting rain and thunderstorms over the coming days. The weather office expects Saturday to bring partly cloudy skies through the day, giving way to light rain and thundershowers by afternoon and evening. Strong winds are forecast too, blowing at 40-50 kmph with gusts touching 60 kmph in places.
Temperatures aren't set to shift dramatically just yet; the maximum is expected to hold between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum should dip slightly before climbing back up, settling somewhere between 25 and 27 degrees. Even so, residents should notice the air feeling a touch more bearable thanks to cloud cover and moisture in the wind.
Weather officials say a western disturbance, combined with favourable local conditions, is behind the shift, and similar pre-monsoon showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue across Delhi-NCR right through to Sunday.
There's better news further afield too. The southwest monsoon, which had stalled for nearly two weeks with rainfall running below normal in several parts of the country, appears to be picking up pace again. Forecasters anticipate rain-bearing systems gathering strength over central India in the days ahead, which should bring much-needed showers to regions still waiting for the monsoon to properly arrive.
Given the scale of the system, the IMD has issued alerts for 19 states, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, with gusts potentially reaching 50 to 70 kmph in some areas. Meanwhile, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are bracing for heavy rainfall over the next two days, with officials flagging the risk of waterlogging and other local disruptions.
One thing the rain hasn't fixed, though, is Delhi's air. Despite the cooler, wetter conditions on the horizon, pollution levels across the city remain in the poor category. Anand Vihar logged the highest reading at 223, followed by IIT Delhi at 203. Other areas showing raised pollution levels included Pusa, Wazirpur, Dwarka Sector-8, Vivek Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Sonia Vihar, Nehru Nagar, Bawana, JNU, Chandni Chowk and DTU, a reminder that even as the heat eases, the capital's air quality troubles are far from over.
(With IANS inputs)
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