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Delhi-NCR set for heat relief as monsoon activity set to revive across India: IMD

Temperatures aren't set to shift dramatically just yet; the maximum is expected to hold between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum should dip slightly before climbing back up, settling somewhere between 25 and 27 degrees. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 11:17 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Delhi-NCR set for heat relief as monsoon activity set to revive across India: IMD
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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