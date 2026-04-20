Delhi-NCR temp crosses 40°C; yellow alert issued for heatwave; air quality worsens

The heat across Delhi-NCR has begun to intensify, with temperatures soaring past the 40 degrees Celsius mark. According to the latest forecast by the India Meteorological Department, the region is set to experience even higher temperatures in the coming days. In view of the rising heat, the department has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for a heatwave, effective over the next two days, urging residents to remain cautious.

As per the IMD, the maximum temperature across NCR is expected to hover around 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain close to 21 degrees Celsius on April 20 and 21. Skies are predicted to stay largely clear, with no immediate weather disturbances. However, conditions are expected to worsen significantly from April 22 onward.

On April 22, temperatures could climb to a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius, with the minimum rising slightly to 22 degrees Celsius. The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist throughout the day, affecting morning, afternoon, and evening hours alike. The situation is not expected to improve on April 23 and 24, with maximum temperatures continuing to hover around 42 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius.

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Adding to public discomfort, humidity levels are projected to rise sharply, reaching up to 70 per cent on April 24. This combination of high temperatures and humidity is likely to create sultry and oppressive conditions. Authorities have advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours and to stay adequately hydrated.

Alongside the rising heat, air quality across NCR has also become a growing concern. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board and other monitoring agencies, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of Delhi has deteriorated from the ‘moderate’ to the ‘poor’ category.

In Delhi, an AQI of 282 was recorded in Anand Vihar, 226 in Ashok Vihar, and 218 in Bawana, all falling under the ‘poor’ category. Meanwhile, Aya Nagar reported an AQI of 169, which remains in the ‘moderate’ range. In Noida, AQI levels were also concerning, with Sector 1 recording 233, Sector 116 at 209, Sector 125 at 185, and Sector 62 at 182.

The situation is grave in Ghaziabad, where AQI levels have reached the ‘very poor’ category. Loni recorded an AQI of 321, while Ved Vihar-Loni reported 317. Other areas such as Govindpuram and Vasundhara registered AQI levels of 257 and 234, respectively.

Experts attribute the worsening air quality to rising temperatures and slow wind speeds, which allow pollutants to accumulate in the atmosphere. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions, have been advised to take extra precautions.

With both extreme heat and deteriorating air quality posing challenges, the coming days are expected to be difficult for residents across NCR. Authorities and health officials have urged the public to follow safety guidelines and remain alert to weather advisories.