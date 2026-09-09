Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather; rain alerts issued in several states

Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather; rain alerts issued in several states

Delhi-NCR is likely to see stable and relatively pleasant weather, while several northern and eastern states, including Bihar, Odisha and Uttarakhand, may experience thunderstorms, rain and heavy rainfall.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather; rain alerts issued in several states
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather; rain alerts issued in several states
2
3
4
5