/Delhi-NCR to see cloudy, pleasant weather; rain alerts issued in several states

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness relatively pleasant weather on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy conditions throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to settle at around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature could reach 35 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather department, winds in Delhi are expected to blow at a speed of around 3.89 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 8.61 kmph. The national Capital saw sunrise at 6:02 am on Wednesday, while sunset is scheduled for 6:33 p.m.
The IMD has forecast largely stable weather conditions in Delhi over the coming week. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius between September 9 and September 15.
On Thursday, September 10, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 35 degrees Celsius before dipping slightly to 32 degrees Celsius on Friday. Temperatures are likely to stay near 33 degrees Celsius over the weekend and could fall further to around 31 degrees Celsius next week.
The IMD has issued no weather warning for Delhi for the week, suggesting that the national Capital is likely to experience largely stable weather conditions. The forecast is in line with typical September weather in Delhi, when temperatures gradually begin to ease, although humidity levels may continue to remain high.
In neighbouring Haryana, conditions are expected to remain very warm, with hazy sunshine likely in several areas. The maximum temperature could reach around 37 degrees Celsius, while most parts of the state are expected to remain dry. No weather warning has been issued for Haryana, although rainfall activity may increase in parts of northern India later in the week.
Rajasthan is also expected to remain hot and largely sunny, with temperatures likely to reach around 36 degrees Celsius. The IMD has not issued any weather warning for either the eastern or western parts of the state.
Bihar, however, is likely to witness more unsettled weather, with cloudy skies, thunderstorms and rain expected at several places. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, and has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of severe weather.
Odisha may experience partly cloudy skies, with thunderstorms likely in some areas. Temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 30s. The weather department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and cautioned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in some parts of the state.
In Himachal Pradesh, partly sunny conditions and isolated showers are likely, particularly during the afternoon. Although no major weather warning has been issued, scattered rainfall remains possible.
Uttarakhand is expected to see cloudy spells and rain, especially during the afternoon. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and intense to very intense spells of rain at isolated locations across several districts.
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