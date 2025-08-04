Delhi-NCR To See Cloudy Skies, Light Rain And Thunderstorms Over Next 3 Days: IMD

Delhi and the surrounding NCR region can experience cloudy skies, light rainfall, and slightly cooler temperatures for the next three days, as per the latest forecast of India Meteorological Department.

With monsoon activity continuing in the region, the national capital is set to experience another spell of rain, offering some relief from the humid weather.

For today, August 4, the weather will remain mostly cloudy with chances of scattered sunshine and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 31°C, while the minimum will stay around 26°C. Light showers may occur during the late afternoon or early night, giving people a break from the humidity.

On Tuesday, August 5, the region will experience cloudy skies throughout the day, with on and off rain and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly lower, maximum around 30°C and minimum near 26°C. Humidity will remain high, making the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Wednesday, August 6, is likely to begin with light rain in the morning, followed by cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Rainy spells are expected to be lower than the previous days, but humidity level will remain high. The maximum temperature is forecast to be around 32°C, and the minimum near 26°C.

However on August 3 rainfall recorded in parts of Delhi was light, with areas like Pusa and Pragati Maidan reporting minimal rain. Despite the showers, high humidity pushed the heat index close to 44°C, making the day feel warmer than it actually was.

According to the IMD, there are no major weather warnings issued for the city, though light rain and thunderstorms are expected during the early mornings and evenings.

Air quality in Delhi remained in the satisfactory range, but may shift to moderate by August 6 due to increased moisture and dust accumulation.

IMD has advised residents to keep umbrellas and raincoats handy especially during early morning and evening hours, plan outdoor activities during dry periods, and stay hydrated.