Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory Amid Heavy Rainfall; Check Routes To Avoid Congestion And Waterlogged Areas

New Delhi: Severe flooding from the Yamuna River has thrown parts of Delhi into disarray, with submerged roads, stranded vehicles, and bumper-to-bumper traffic affecting thousands. Authorities have issued urgent advisories, urging commuters to avoid flooded areas and use the Delhi Metro wherever possible, as surface transport remains heavily disrupted.

Low-lying regions across the city are among the worst hit. Floodwaters have inundated homes, markets, and major arterial roads, forcing residents to abandon belongings and seek refuge in temporary shelters. Waterlogging has rendered key stretches impassable, leading to significant traffic delays.

Several commuters turned to social media to voice their frustration, reporting that even short distances were taking hours to cover. Many opted to leave their vehicles at home and instead relied on the Metro to reach workplaces.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Traffic Police confirmed extensive congestion near the Yamuna River, with submerged routes and road closures across the city. A traffic official stated, “Traffic jams were witnessed at Kashmere Gate, along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, and around Kalindi Kunj where floodwater accumulated on carriageways. Diversions had to be made to regulate movement.”

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



Due to rising water levels in the Yamuna River, Old Wazirabad Bridge on Wazirabad Road is closed for vehicular traffic.



Diversion: Soor Ghat under Wazirabad Flyover

Alternate routes available via Signature Bridge for Mukarba Chowk, ISBT & Timarpur Road… pic.twitter.com/cChtWQ6BIL — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 4, 2025

Key Diversion Points Identified

To manage the situation, traffic is being redirected at the following major points: Wazirabad – Signature Bridge Chandgi Ram Akhada towards IP College Red Light Monastery Market U-turn (closed) Ring Road – Rajghat I.T.O. Chowk Shanti Van I.P. Flyover

Suggested Alternate Routes

To ease vehicular flow, commuters have been advised to use the following alternate routes:

From Mall Road: Khyber Pass – I.P. College – Rajpur Road – Sham Nath Marg – Dr Karnwal Marg – Barfkhana Chowk – Rani Jhansi Road

From Wazirabad: Wazirabad Flyover – Nanksar – Khajuri Khas – Shastri Park Pusta – Geeta Colony Flyover – Vikas Marg – I.T.O.

From I.T.O. to Rajghat: I.T.O. – Vikas Marg – Geeta Colony Flyover – Marginal Band Marg – Shastri Park Pusta – Khajuri Chowk – Signature Bridge

From I.P. Flyover/Nizamuddin: I.P. Flyover – Vikas Marg – Geeta Colony Flyover – Marginal Band Marg – Shastri Park Pusta – Khajuri Chowk – Signature Bridge

From Shanti Van: Shanti Van – Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Geeta Colony Flyover

Delhi Metro Remains Operational

In contrast to road travel, the Delhi Metro has remained largely unaffected by the flooding. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed that while the approach road to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible due to waterlogging, the station itself remains open for operations and interchange.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), DMRC stated, “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, the station is operational, and an interchange facility is available.”

Flooding Update: Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark

The Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level of 205.33 metres. As of Thursday morning, the water level at Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.47 metres, having remained steady since 8 a.m.

Authorities have begun evacuating residents from low-lying areas as a precautionary measure. Several relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase 1 were themselves affected by floodwaters. Visuals from Civil Lines and Monastery Market showed submerged buildings and waterlogged streets.

In a particularly alarming development, a section of the National Highway 44 flyover collapsed due to heavy rainfall, further compounding transportation woes.

Rainfall Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rain in Delhi. A thunderstorm with rain is expected today, followed by moderate rainfall on 5 September, another thunderstorm on 6 September, and generally cloudy skies on 7 and 8 September.

PWD officials attributed some of the waterlogging to seepage and poor drainage rather than fresh inflow from the Yamuna. “This is only rainfall water that is occurring due to poor seepage conditions in the area. It is taking more than the usual time to clear out this water as the outlet to the Yamuna is closed,” a PWD official explained.

Government Response

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Loha Pul earlier in the week, meeting displaced residents and assessing the damage. She assured citizens that the situation was under control.

“All necessary arrangements have been made for the residents. Even better arrangements will be provided if needed,” Gupta said. She added that neighbouring states, including J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana, had been contacted for coordinated relief efforts.

“There is water flow only in the Yamuna plain. We will not let there be any difficulty. Together, we will face this crisis,” she added.

Public Advisory