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Gridlocked for Raksha Bandhan: How traffic bottlenecks turned the Delhi-Meerut Expressway into a parking lot across NCR

Massive traffic jams choked the Delhi-NCR region on the eve of Raksha Bandhan as festival travelers, weekend holidaymakers, and office-goers hit the roads simultaneously.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 07:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 07:42 AM IST
Gridlocked for Raksha Bandhan: How traffic bottlenecks turned the Delhi-Meerut Expressway into a parking lot across NCR
Image Credit: Delhi-Meerut Expressway turned into a parking lot across NCR.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Gridlocked for Raksha Bandhan: How traffic bottlenecks turned the Delhi-Meerut Expressway into a parking lot across NCR
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