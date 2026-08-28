/Gridlocked for Raksha Bandhan: How traffic bottlenecks turned the Delhi-Meerut Expressway into a parking lot across NCR

Massive traffic snarls clogged the roads of the Delhi-NCR region with the influx of festival travelers and officegoers returning for holidays. Arterial roads of Noida, Ghaziabad, and the national capital witnessed crawling speed and long queues as the evening traffic peaked due to the influx of people.
The combination of festival travel and weekday commuting led to clogging of major arteries and roadways.
The Delhi-Merut Expressway (DME) was severely congested due to the rise in the number of vehicles crossing the capacity limit of the expressway. High-rise residential video clips showed bumper-to-bumper traffic flow on the highway.
The 8-to-2 lane squeeze: The major design bottleneck of the Delhi Meerut Expressway, which squeezed an 8-lane highway into just 2 lanes, caused a major traffic bottleneck.
NH-9 traffic snarl: National Highway 9 had crawling traffic movement, especially the stretch from Dasna to Mehrauli Cut.
Delhi: A traffic jam has disrupted traffic on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway late at night, a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan. Long queues of vehicles are seen on the Delhi-to-Ghaziabad carriageway pic.twitter.com/Dk2oCK2HhF— IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2026
Ghaziabad arterial roads witnessed high pressure of traffic as the drivers tried to take alternate routes to dodge highway traffic.
Key bottlenecks: Key intersections, including Lal Kuan, GT Road, Ambedkar Road, and Meerut Tiraha, were severely impacted in the evenings.
Noida border traffic snarl: Heavy traffic flow spilled into major transit zones, including the roads near the Botanical Garden metro station that connect Noida and Delhi.
Traffic police forces in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad launched ground forces and gave advice to handle the massive influx of traffic.
Senior traffic officials such as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ghaziabad, went out to oversee manual traffic diversion. Although alternate route diversions provided some relief in a few areas, the heavy traffic was ultimately transferred to the alternate local roads.
Authorities request commuters to get the latest updates on transit from the authorities before going out during major festival periods.
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