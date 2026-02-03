Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense fog with AQI in moderate to very poor categories

Several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to dense fog Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the moderate to very poor categories, as per the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Dense fog led to reduced visibility in many areas.

In Delhi, foggy conditions were reported from Akshardham, Africa Avenue, Anand Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, India Gate and Lodhi Road.

Air quality varied across locations. According to CPCB data, the AQI levels were recorded at '334' at Akshardham, '142' at African Avenue, '334' in Anand Vihar, 323 at Chandni Chowk, 293 at Dwarka Sector-8, 151 at IGI Airport (T3), 179 at IIT Delhi, 262 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and 254 at Sarai Kale Khan.

Neighbouring areas in the NCR also witnessed similar conditions. Ghaziabad and Noida, particularly around Sector 15, were covered in dense fog, affecting visibility and vehicular movement. The foggy conditions followed a drop in temperatures across the region.

Meanwhile, air quality in Ghaziabad remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index touching 332 in the morning, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Visibility in many parts of Delhi and the NCR dropped to below 50 metres, causing major disruptions to traffic on key roads and highways. Officials said conditions were expected to worsen in the next few hours as dense fog continued to persist.

According to IANS, key transit hubs, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several railway stations, witnessed delays as shallow to moderate fog lingered well after sunrise. Commuters travelling the DND Flyway and the Delhi–Gurgaon Expressway were urged to exercise caution, switch on fog lights, and drive at reduced speeds due to poor visibility.

Weather conditions in Delhi are expected to shift in the coming days. Skies are likely to gradually clear from February 3, though another western disturbance is forecast to impact north-west India from the night of February 5, which may bring increased cloud cover and light drizzle toward the end of the week.

Morning fog is likely to continue for the next six days. During the first week of February, maximum temperatures are expected to rise gradually to around 24–25 degrees Celsius, resulting in slightly warmer daytime conditions.

Across north India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, weather activity is also set to intensify as two western disturbances pass through the region in quick succession, potentially causing light rainfall in parts of north-west India later this week.

Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh was also shrouded in a dense blanket of fog, significantly reducing visibility across the city.

South and West India have also witnessed the foggy condition this morning. A layer of fog has covered several parts of Hyderabad and dense fogs in multiple areas of Mumbai.