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Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues red alert

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi and an orange alert for parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, with gusty winds and waterlogging reported.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 08:29 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 08:29 AM IST
Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues red alert
Image Credit: ANI

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