/Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, thunderstorms; IMD issues red alert

The national capital woke up to heavy rain and thunderstorms on Monday morning, bringing a change in weather conditions and causing waterlogging in several areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms across Delhi-NCR over the next two to three hours.
“Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm likely over Delhi-NCR during the next 2-3 hours,” the weather department said.
The morning rainfall brought a shift in weather conditions, leaving skies overcast across the region. However, according to the IMD forecast, the wet spell is unlikely to persist throughout the week, with partly cloudy conditions and no rain expected over the next few days.
Maximum temperatures are likely to range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for all 11 districts of Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds reaching around 60 kmph and heavy rainfall until 9 am on Monday.
An orange alert has also been issued for several areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
According to the seven-day forecast issued on Sunday evening, Delhi's maximum temperature on October 13 is expected to be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. On October 14, maximum temperatures are forecast to rise to 33–35 degrees Celsius, with minimums remaining between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.
For October 15, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a maximum temperature of 31–33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23–25 degrees Celsius. On October 16 and 17, maximum temperatures are expected to range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, while minimums are likely to remain between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies and no rainfall are forecast for these days.
In its advisory for October 11, the weather department had cautioned about potential traffic disruptions, waterlogging in low-lying areas and a heightened risk of road accidents. Commuters were advised to check traffic conditions before travelling, follow traffic advisories and avoid routes susceptible to waterlogging.
The IMD reported that maximum temperatures across Delhi had fallen by 1–2 degrees Celsius over the preceding 24 hours, while minimum temperatures remained largely unchanged. Minimum temperatures ranged between 21 and 24 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were recorded between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius.
With ANI inputs..
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