DELHI WEATHER

Delhi-NCR Weather: 15 Flights Diverted As Dust Storm Hits Airports In National Capital

In the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi, several vehicles were damaged after a tree fell.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Apr 11, 2025, 09:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Weather: 15 Flights Diverted As Dust Storm Hits Airports In National Capital Photos Credit: Left- Pixabay, Right- ANI

Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced rain and a dusty storm for the second consecutive day on Friday, and over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

According to a post by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on the social media platform X informed that the flights will be impacted. 

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said.

IndiGo in a post on X stated that since Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, takeoffs and landings could be affected and cause air traffic congestion. 

PTI reported that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Updates

As per news agency ANI, traffic movement at Delhi's ITO area is affected after an electric pole fell. 

In the Sarai Rohilla area of Delhi, several vehicles were damaged after a tree fell.  

This dusty storm and rain come in days after the national capital recorded its first heatwave of the season. 

(with agencies' inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

