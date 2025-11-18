The weather across the NCR is witnessing mixed conditions-markings of cloud movement along with strong sun in the afternoons, cold winds, and a sharp dip in the temperatures. The night temperature has already plunged to a chilled 9° C, marking the beginning of the winter chill in the city.

However, the dip in temperature is expected to pause slightly over the coming days, with weather patterns showing minor fluctuations between November 18 and November 23.

Temporary Relief: Night Temperature To Rise

Forecasters are predicting a marginal rise in nighttime temperatures over the coming week, offering slight relief from the biting cold now experienced.

Short-Term Forecast: Between November 18 and November 23, the night temperature, which is presently at 9 degrees Celsius, will increase in the range of 11 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius.

Daytime Conditions: Maximum daytime temperature is expected to be about 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Conditions: Although the nights will remain cold, the slight rise in daytime temperature may come along with light fog. Experts predicted the temperature to sharply drop again after this period, bringing on the true intensity of winter.

Wind Chill Causes Shivering; Cold Wave Imminent

While the minimum temperatures have risen, cold winds are blowing significantly across the region to contribute to the overall feeling of chill.

Wind Speed: Residents are faced with continuous cold winds that blow at an approximate velocity of 12 to 19 kilometers an hour, leaving them shivering considerably.

Cold Wave Outlook: According to both the India Meteorological Department and Skymet Weather, a Cold Wave is not very far away for the Delhi-NCR region. However, no fresh forecast as of now regarding whether the Cold Wave will arrive before or during the first week of December.

Stability: There is no sign of any major weather change in Delhi-NCR during November 18 and November 23.

Severe Cold Wave Alerts In Other States

IMD scientist Shibin Balakrishnan supplied alerts for severe cold conditions developing across other parts of India:

Severe Cold Wave: Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely in parts of West Madhya Pradesh on November 18 and 19.

Cold Wave: Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Eastern Rajasthan and Eastern Madhya Pradesh from 18th to 20th November. It is also very likely in Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Telangana, and Central Maharashtra on 18th & 19th November, and Vidarbha on 18th November.

Rain Alert: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 18 and over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during November 20-22. Skymet Weather confirmed that the weather in Delhi-NCR is changing rapidly and that a cold wave will certainly hit the region in the near future.

