Delhi-NCR weather alert: Fog in several areas, National capital AQI in THIS category | Check forecast

Delhi-NCR weather alert: Several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed dense fog during the morning on Monday. The adjacent areas of the national capital witnessed misty conditions in the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate-to-poor categories.

Also Read- IAF airlifts 85-year-old paralysed woman as heavy snowfall blocks roads in Himachal | WATCH

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi-NCR AQI

As per CPCB data, AQI levels were recorded as follows in different areas:

242 in Anand Vihar, 222 in Bawana, 157 at Burari Crossing.

217 in Chandni Chowk, 158 at DTU.

240 in Dwarka Sector-8, 132 at IGI Airport (T3).

141 at IIT Delhi, 194 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 116 at Lodhi Road.

232 at R.K. Puram, 207 in Patparganj, and 208 in Sonia Vihar.

Air quality in Ghaziabad remained in the ‘poor’ category, with an AQI of 259 recorded in the morning.

Low-visibility in Delhi-NCR

In several parts of Delhi and the NCR, visibility dropped to below 50 metres, severely affecting vehicular movement. Citing officials, IANS reported that visibility conditions were likely to deteriorate further in the coming hours due to persistent fog.

Flight and train delays?

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and several railway stations reportedly faced delays as shallow to moderate fog continued well past sunrise.

Commuters travelling on the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway and the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway were advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and maintain low speeds.

Delhi weather forecast

According to IANS, Delhi’s weather is expected to change in the coming days. From February 3, skies are likely to gradually clear.

However, another western disturbance is expected to affect north-west India from the night of February 5, potentially bringing cloud cover and drizzle towards the end of the week.

Morning fog is expected to persist for the next six days.

During the first week of February, maximum temperatures may gradually rise to around 24-25 degrees Celsius, which could bring a mild sense of warmth during the daytime.

(with IANS inputs)