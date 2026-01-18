Advertisement
DELHI NCR WEATHER

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Low Visibility, GRAP-IV Curbs Return; Check Flight Operation Status - IMD Forecast

Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Visuals from near the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway and surrounding areas showed a dense layer of fog blanketing the region. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the reimplementation of Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Shivering temperatures persisted across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday morning, with dense fog blanketing large parts of the area. The cold wave conditions led to reduced visibility, prompting airlines to issue advisories warning of possible delays. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog for the morning hours and has not issued any warnings for the rest of the week so far.

Visuals from near the Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) flyway and surrounding areas showed a dense layer of fog blanketing the region. 

Watch DND flyway Visuals Here: 

Watch Visuals From Around Nizamuddin Area Here: 

Delhi AQI Today And GRAP Stage IV

ANI reported that Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Moti Bangh area is at '466', categorised as 'severe'. 

Meanwhile, the NCR has once again come under the harshest anti-pollution restrictions as the AQI surged dangerously close to the “severe+” category on Saturday. 

As per IANS, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced the reimplementation of Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), citing rapidly worsening conditions. 

Stage-IV restrictions include:

  • A ban on vehicles entering Delhi that are not BS-VI compliant and do not carry a Delhi registration. 
  • Non-essential trucks are barred from entry, with exceptions for those carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels such as CNG, LNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel. 
  • Construction and demolition activities, including public infrastructure projects like highways, flyovers, and pipelines, are completely halted. 
  • Meanwhile, state governments in NCR and the Delhi administration may shift classes VI to IX and XI to online mode, while Classes X and XII are generally exempted to avoid disruption to board exam preparations. 
  • Additionally, offices, public, municipal, and private, are advised to operate with at least 50 per cent staff working from home (WFH). 

Flight Operations In Delhi 

The Delhi Airport informed on Sunday morning that low visibility procedures are in progress, although flight operations are presently normal. 

On the other hand, IndiGo, during the early hours of Sunday, issued a travel advisory and stated that low visibility and fog over Delhi and the neighbouring region may impact flight schedules. 

Similarly, Air India also cautioned, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), "Reduced visibility due to dense fog is forecast in parts of Northern India, including Delhi, tomorrow morning. These conditions may have a cascading impact on flight schedules across our network."

Passengers are advised to check flight statuses with their respective airlines before heading to the airport, as foggy conditions are likely to impact operations intermittently.

(with agencies' inputs) 

