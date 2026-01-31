Delhi-NCR weather alert: National capital AQI remains 'poor', Ghaziabad witnesses smog | Visuals

Delhi-NCR weather alert: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday morning witnessed a layer of thick smog as the air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor category', with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 271 around 7 am, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi AQI

Several monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the 'poor' to 'very poor' range. Check AQI of different areas here:

Ashok Vihar stood at 309.

Bawana reported an AQI of 271, Burari 246, and Chandni Chowk 285.

Dwarka Sector 8 registered 329, and ITO 279.

While Mundka and Wazirpur recorded 331 each.

Okhla Phase-2 logged an AQI of 323, Rohini 312, Punjabi Bagh 318, and RK Puram 322.

Notably, lower readings were recorded in Narela (232) and Alipur (227).

According to the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Visuals around the Mahipalpur area and the AQI in the area recorded at '233' in the 'poor' category, according to CPCB.

Delhi: A layer of smog covers parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals around Mahipalpur area.



AQI in the area recorded at '233' in 'poor' category, as claimed by CPCB.

Visuals around Ghaziabad as the AQI in the area recorded at '328' in 'very poor' category, according to the CPCB data.

Uttar Pradesh | A layer of smog covered parts of NCR this morning. Visuals around Ghaziabad earlier this morning.



AQI in the area recorded at '328' in 'very poor' category, as claimed by CPCB.

North and central India flight operations

Several airports across north and central India witnessed varying fog conditions, as very dense to shallow fog was reported between 6 am and 6:30 am IST, ANI reported, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fog in parts of North India

The data from the weather agency showed very dense fog, with visibility dropping below 50 metres, at multiple locations.

Ambala in Haryana and Agra, Bareilly, Saifai, and Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, along with Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, reported 'zero' visibility, categorising them under very dense fog conditions.

In the dense fog category, where visibility ranged from 50 metres to 200 metres, Varanasi and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh recorded 50 metres, while Prayagraj reported 100 metres.

Moderate fog was observed at Jorhat in Assam, with visibility at 200 metres, and at Bagdogra in West Bengal, with visibility at 400 metres.

Adampur in Punjab recorded visibility of 500 metres; Bhatinda reported 600 metres; and Halwara in Punjab and Gaya in Bihar registered 800 metres each.

(with ANI inputs)