Delhi-NCR weather alert: Pleasant spell likely till June 4 | Check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather alert: The weather in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) turned on Saturday evening as rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed several areas. As the rainfall provided respite from the intense heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the weather across the NCR is expected to remain relatively pleasant until June 4.

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall, offering relief from the heat. Intermittent thunder, light to moderate rainfall, and strong winds are likely over the coming days.

IMD forecast

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As per the department’s seven-day forecast, the maximum temperature on May 30 was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius.

Rain and thunderstorms are also likely on May 31, when the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 24 degrees Celsius.

On June 1, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 38 degrees Celsius and the minimum to 25 degrees Celsius.

On June 2, partial cloud cover is expected to continue, with the maximum temperature likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius.

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Authorities advise caution

In view of the changing weather, the authorities and concerned agencies have advised caution.

As per IANS, weather experts said that the impact of a western disturbance and local weather activity is likely to keep temperatures in Delhi and the NCR under control for the next few days. The temperatures are expected to remain below normal.

Residents of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, Gurugram, and surrounding areas are expected to continue experiencing relief from the heat and the heatwave conditions.

At present, the spell of pleasant weather is likely to persist for the next four to five days.

(with IANS inputs)

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