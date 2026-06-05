Delhi-NCR weather alert: Pleasant weekend expected with rains likely | Check IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather alert: The weather change in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has brought much-awaited relief to the residents from the heat and the heatwave conditions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall are likely to lash the national capital on Saturday.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature of the day is expected to be 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius. However, at the time of writing this report, the weather department has not issued any alert for the city.

Also Read: India monsoon tracker: IMD issues major rainfall and thunderstorm alerts across multiple states till June 10

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Thereafter, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on June 7, with maximum temperature reaching 37 degrees Celsius and minimum settling at 25 degrees Celsius.

On June 8, the maximum temperature is expected to be 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum 25 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain clear, and no warning has been issued.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast 'strong surface winds during daytime' on June 9-11. The maximum temperature is expected to be 41 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain around 28 degrees Celsius on both days. No weather warnings have been issued for this period.

Weekend in Delhi

The latest forecast suggests that the weather will remain relatively pleasant over the following days, with temperatures hovering around normal levels.

Delhi-NCR weather

Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Thursday, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat that has gripped the area.

A fresh Western Disturbance has become active over the region, bringing the much-anticipated spell of cool showers to the parched plains.

Rainfall has already been recorded in several parts of Delhi, Haryana, and nearby regions, marking a swift transition from the intense heatwave conditions experienced in recent days.

According to meteorologists, the sudden change in weather is being driven by a Western Disturbance, a low-pressure weather system that originates over the Mediterranean region and travels eastward while gathering moisture.

As per the Meteorological Department, wind speeds in several regions reached between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour, causing tree branches to sway violently and disrupting traffic in multiple locations.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: Delhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsides