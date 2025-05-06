Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: Thunderstorms, Rain, Winds Up To 50 km/h Expected — How Long Will The Heat Relief Last?

The national capital and adjoining NCR region can expect dust storms, light showers, and gusty winds on Tuesday, providing much-awaited relief from the early summer conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi with wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, in addition to overcast conditions and thunderstorm activity.

As per the Met Department, the day's highest temperature is likely to be around 32 degree celsius, while the lowest was 22.7 degree celsius. While sunshine will continue throughout the day, winds of 30–40 km/h are expected, with gusts reaching 50 km/h in the evening. Lightning and thundercloud development are also on the cards.

Air Quality In The Moderate Category

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 123 at 10 AM Tuesday and was classified as "moderate." Other cities in the NCR reported comparable AQI readings, with future forecasts indicating a stable air situation in the following days.

Smooth Weather In Noida

Neighbouring Noida had nice weather on Monday with cloudy skies holding temperatures in place. Light drizzle in the evening added to the coolness. The maximum temperature was at 34 degree celsius, minimum being 21.9 degree celsius, with winds gusting at 30–40 km/h.

How Long Will The Relief Last?

As per IMD forecasts, the area can expect cooler temperatures until May 11. There will be intermittent rain and partly cloudy skies on May 7 and 9, and light showers on May 8, 10, and 11. The IMD has also given Yellow Alerts for May 6 and 8, predicting thunderstorms and wind speeds of 50–70 km/h.

Day temperatures are going to be probably 34-36 degree celsius and night temperatures should remain at a possible 24 degree celsius, which will provide further respite from the scorching heat at least for another six days.