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NewsIndiaDelhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsides
DELHI WEATHER ALERT

Delhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsides

Delhi NCR Rains: A sudden dust storm and heavy cloud cover have brought dramatic heatwave relief to Delhi-NCR. Check the IMD Yellow Alert and weekend weather forecast here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsidesCommuters ride vehicles during rainfall that brought respite from the scorching heatwave conditions in the national capital, New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi NCR Rains: In a dramatic twist of weather, afternoon turned into twilight across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) today as dense cloud cover and powerful dust storms swept through the territory.

 

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