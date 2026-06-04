NewsIndiaDelhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsides
Delhi NCR rains: Day turns to night in national capital; severe dust storms trigger IMD Yellow Alert; heatwave subsides
Delhi NCR Rains: A sudden dust storm and heavy cloud cover have brought dramatic heatwave relief to Delhi-NCR. Check the IMD Yellow Alert and weekend weather forecast here.
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