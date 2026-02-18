Advertisement
NewsIndiaNorth India weather transition: Rains recede as heat returns; IMD predicts 28°C by Thursday
DELHI WEATHER FORECAST

North India weather transition: Rains recede as heat returns; IMD predicts 28°C by Thursday

The North India weather transition begins Feb 19. IMD forecasts clear skies in Delhi-NCR with a temperature rise to 28°C as the Western Disturbance exits. Rain persists in Uttarakhand and the Andaman Islands.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
North India weather transition: Rains recede as heat returns; IMD predicts 28°C by ThursdayCommuters cover themselves with an umbrella as they ride on a scooter during the rain, in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

After a period of rain and thunderstorms, the weather in North India is about to change significantly. As the current Western Disturbance moves east, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a return to dry conditions and a gradual rise in temperatures starting Thursday, February 19.

Delhi-NCR forecast: Clear skies and rising mercury

Residents in the national capital and nearby areas can look forward to a break from the recent showers.

Sky conditions: Mainly clear skies are expected, though mist may occur during the early morning.

Temperature surge: Maximum temperatures in Delhi are predicted to rise to between 26 and 28°C. Minimum temperatures will range from 12 to 14°C.

The heat trend: Weather analysts note that although the rain provided a brief pause, temperatures will stay 1 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal as the heat gradually returns toward the weekend.

Regional outlook: Plains dry up, hills see isolated activity

This shift will affect the northwestern plains, signaling the end of hailstorm activity in parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.

Western Himalayas: While the plains dry out, isolated light rain or snowfall may still occur in the higher elevations. Uttarakhand is specifically noted for possible light rain on February 19.

Cloud movement: Experts from Mausam Tak report that the cloud cover is moving toward East India, with decreasing intensity as it moves away from the northern region.

Bay of Bengal alert: Rain for islands

Outside North India, a low-pressure area over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal is affecting weather in the south.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Isolated rain is expected tomorrow as the system moves toward Sri Lanka.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Weather (Feb 19): Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 29°C and a low of 26°C. Light rain is likely at night, with a 40% chance of precipitation during the day.

