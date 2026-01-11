Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR Weather: Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Till January 15 For These Classes - IMD Issues Alert
GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR SCHOOL HOLIDAY

Delhi-NCR Weather: Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Till January 15 For These Classes - IMD Issues Alert

Delhi-NCR Weather: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and warned of a cold wave in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for Monday. As the cold wave deepens, air quality has deteriorated further in the region. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 06:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Weather: Gautam Buddha Nagar Schools Closed Till January 15 For These Classes - IMD Issues AlertCredit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhi recorded its coldest morning of this winter on Saturday, with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung falling to 4.2 degrees Celsius, reportedly the lowest January reading in the last three years. Meanwhile, authorities have ordered that the classes from Nursery to 8 across all boards in Gautam Buddha Nagar will stay closed till January 15, 2026, due to dense fog and cold wave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog and warned of a cold wave in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for Sunday and Monday. 

Also Read- Lohri Holiday 2026: Schools To Remain Shut In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana For Festive Break

Delhi-NCR Weather Today And IMD Forecast

The weather agency cautioned that weather conditions are likely to worsen over the next two days amid a sharp drop in temperatures. 

With temperatures dipping sharply across several parts of the national capital, the IMD has also forecast moderate to dense fog during the morning hours, which is expected to significantly reduce visibility and further aggravate cold conditions.

As per IMD norms, cold wave conditions are declared when minimum temperatures drop between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees Celsius below normal, depending on local climatology.

Maximum temperatures across various weather stations also remained suppressed, ranging from 17.2 degrees Celsius at Palam to around 19 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and Ayanagar.

As the cold wave deepens, air quality has deteriorated further due to unfavourable meteorological conditions. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the “poor” category, touching 259 at 8 am on Sunday morning.

(with agencies' inputs) 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

