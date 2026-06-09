Two days left: Delhi-NCR braces for 44°C scorching heat before IMD rain and thunderstorm forecast brings relief

High intensity heat wave continues to hit North India, leaving citizens in extreme heat conditions. Delhi on Monday saw an intensity of 42.2 degree celsius in maximum temperature and a lot of trouble for commuters and people because of severe heat waves. In order to inform people regarding the situation and help them cope with these conditions, IMD has come out with a weather forecast indicating when the situation will ease out.

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High temperatures and blistering heat waves will continue for next two days

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According to weather department, the capital region will experience intense heat and severe heat waves until Tuesday and Wednesday. In the next two days, the temperature will soar up to 44 degree celsius in various parts of NCR. There would also be an increase in minimum temperature by 1 to 2 degree celsius. Monday saw a minimum temperature at 29.2 degree celsius in the national capital, which was 1.6 degree celsius above normal. Light and intense winds blowing at 15km per hour were the reason behind the discomfort. Citizens have been advised to take appropriate steps to protect themselves from heat strokes.

Weather changes from June 11: Thunderstorm and rains loom ahead

The national capital region is all set to witness a major weather change from June 11, 2026. According to the IMD forecast, there are dust storms, thunderstorms, and scattered rainfall to lash the NCR region along with its adjacent areas on June 11 and June 12.

The weather changes are likely to bring down maximum temperature by 3-4 degree centigrade, providing much-needed relief from the ongoing spell of dry weather. High-speed gusty winds with wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h are also likely during the period.

Low pressure and western disturbance facilitates southwest monsoon movement

The reasons behind such weather changes have been explained by the IMD. As per the statement released by the IMD, a low-pressure system is building up over East Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Northeast Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. This weather activity can be viewed as a positive sign for the advance of southwest monsoon movement.

Along with the above weather conditions, another Western Disturbance is getting activated over the western Himalayas. Private weather expert, Mahesh Palawat said that the pace of southwest monsoon movement is increasing and it will intensify rainfall activities in mountainous

Weather conditions in Noida: Brutal humidity and temperature until pre-monsoon rains

The onset of June has marked the beginning of extremely hot weather conditions in Noida along with the Gautam Buddha Nagar region. Monday was recorded at a maximum temperature of 39.1°C with an increment of 0.6°C within 24 hours, and there was a rise of 1.5°C in minimum temperatures in the district.

From 9th to 14th June, temperatures during peak hours are predicted to reach about 41°C. The extreme heat and blazing sun with hot winds will continue to affect residents until 14th June. However, it is predicted that there will be slight rains after this period which will increase the humidity levels to a very high extent. As the scorching sun beats down on Noida residents, umbrellas, scarves, and face masks have become must-haves.

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