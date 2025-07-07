Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rains In Region As IMD Warns Of More Showers, Thunderstorms Ahead

New Delhi: Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rainfall on Monday morning, bringing much-needed relief from recent humidity but also triggering traffic snarls across the capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over the next 48 hours, with light to moderate showers likely, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

In a weather bulletin issued on July 6, the IMD stated: “Generally cloudy skies. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm/lightning likely in the next 48 hours.”

The department also shared a broader meteorological update, noting that the monsoon trough at mean sea level currently extends from Suratgarh, Sirsa, Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Bankura, Digha, and southeastward into the northeast Bay of Bengal. This trough is a key monsoonal feature responsible for triggering widespread rainfall across North India.

Adding to the current weather dynamics, an upper-air cyclonic circulation has developed over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Punjab at approximately 1.5 km above sea level, further intensifying rainfall activity in the region.

Himachal Pradesh Reels Under Monsoon Fury; Death Toll Rises to 75

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh continues to bear the brunt of an unrelenting monsoon. The cumulative death toll in the state has climbed to 75, according to figures released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

Of these, 45 deaths have been directly attributed to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. The remaining 30 fatalities include accidental deaths caused by road mishaps, electrocution, and even a gas cylinder explosion during storm-related damage.

Authorities remain on high alert across both the hill state and the northern plains, as weather systems continue to evolve across the region.