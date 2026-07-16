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Delhi battles sweltering humidity under yellow alert; heavy rain to lash these states soon

Delhi weather update: Delhi-NCR faces severe humidity as IMD issues a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, an active monsoon system brings heavy rainfall alerts for Bihar, UP, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:07 AM IST
Delhi battles sweltering humidity under yellow alert; heavy rain to lash these states soon
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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