/Delhi battles sweltering humidity under yellow alert; heavy rain to lash these states soon

Delhi weather update: As the national capital region grapples with humidity and unusually high temperatures, a very active monsoon season promises heavy rainfall in Eastern and Central India. According to the weather experts, a sea-level monsoon trough is passing through Jammu, Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, and Buxar, stretching further down to a low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Such a cyclonic situation is likely to result in heavy rainfall in many states in the coming days.