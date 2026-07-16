/Delhi battles sweltering humidity under yellow alert; heavy rain to lash these states soon

Delhi weather update: As the national capital region grapples with humidity and unusually high temperatures, a very active monsoon season promises heavy rainfall in Eastern and Central India. According to the weather experts, a sea-level monsoon trough is passing through Jammu, Dehradun, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Patna, and Buxar, stretching further down to a low-pressure area in the northwest Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Such a cyclonic situation is likely to result in heavy rainfall in many states in the coming days.
Even after having experienced short spells of early morning rains on Wednesday, Delhi-NCR soon reverted back to being unbearably hot and humid. A Yellow Alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday, suggesting that the residents should prepare themselves for a tough day.
As per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), even light rainfall could not do much to clear the air quality in the capital, with the city remaining in the 'Moderate' category of the Air Quality Index.
Private weather forecasting company Skymet, along with the meteorological department, has drawn an elaborate map for the upcoming 48 to 72 hours as follows:
Moderate to very heavy rainfall areas: Sikkim, Northeast India, and selected areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh are warned of moderate to very heavy rains.
Persistent monsoonal rains: Bihar, Jharkhand, and large areas of Uttar Pradesh would receive constant rainfalls.
Isolated rains: Western Himalayas, Northern Punjab, Gujarat, Konkan-Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and parts of Vidarbha would witness scattered light rains.
According to meteorologists, there is no immediate respite from the prevailing dryness and heatwaves prevailing in large parts of Northwest and Central India. Large parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra will experience mainly dry days with isolated light showers.
However, change is definitely around the corner. Meteorologists forecast the southward shifting of monsoon troughs after July 20th, thus making way for strong monsoonal activities and heavy rains in the central and northwestern plains of India.
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