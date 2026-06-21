/Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD forecasts light rain; Heavy showers for Tamil Nadu

After witnessing weeks of scorching heat, residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region are set for relief. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next couple of days, bringing much-needed relief to the national capital region.
According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR will see partly cloudy skies during the day, with a spell of very light to light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning likely in the afternoon and evening hours on Saturday.
Winds are expected to blow at 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 60 kmph in some areas. While daytime temperatures are likely to hover between 37 and 39 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature may dip slightly to 25-27°C.
Meteorologists attribute this change to the influence of a western disturbance and supportive local weather systems, which are triggering pre-monsoon showers.
Intermittent rain and cloudy conditions are expected to continue till Sunday, helping to keep temperatures relatively comfortable compared to the intense heat seen in recent weeks.
The rain spell comes as welcome news for Delhiites who have been battling both extreme heat and poor air quality.
Several monitoring stations continued to record poor AQI levels on Saturday, with Anand Vihar at 223 and IIT Delhi at 203.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is showing signs of revival after an intense heat phase. The IMD has issued alerts for rain and thunderstorms across 19 states, with strong winds of 50-70 kmph possible in some regions.
Heavy rainfall is particularly expected over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim in the next two days.
In southern India, Tamil Nadu is bracing for more intense weather. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in six districts on Sunday: Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Kerala is driving this enhanced rainfall activity. Moderate showers are likely over the Western Ghats, Cauvery delta, and northern districts.
The heavy rain spell is expected to continue for at least a week, providing relief from the hot and humid conditions.
Chennai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunder in some areas on Sunday.
While the rain brings relief, authorities have urged caution in vulnerable areas due to risks of waterlogging, localised flooding, and strong winds, especially in hilly and low-lying regions.
(with IANS inputs)
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