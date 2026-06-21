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Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD forecasts light rain; Heavy showers for Tamil Nadu

Delhi-NCR will see partly cloudy skies during the day, with a spell of very light to light rain, thunderstorms. .

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 08:53 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 08:53 AM IST
Delhi-NCR Weather: IMD forecasts light rain; Heavy showers for Tamil Nadu
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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