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NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR goes 'cool-cool': How a Pakistan cyclonic loop sent mercury plummeting below 40°C | VIDEO
DELHI RAIN UPDATE TODAY

Delhi-NCR goes 'cool-cool': How a Pakistan cyclonic loop sent mercury plummeting below 40°C | VIDEO

Delhi-NCR heatwave ended as severe dust storms and pre-monsoon rains trigger a sharp temperature drop. IMD issues Yellow and Orange alerts for the region.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi-NCR goes 'cool-cool': How a Pakistan cyclonic loop sent mercury plummeting below 40°C | VIDEOCommuters make their way through rain-soaked roads as showers bring respite from the heat in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The unrelenting heat wave that has persisted in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has come to an end as a change in atmosphere results in heavy clouding, dust storms, and thundershowers in the area on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

The unrelenting heat wave that has lasted for weeks has ended, ushering in cool winds that are sweeping through the national capital. Taking into account the seriousness of the atmospheric changes experienced by the region, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued dual Yellow and Orange warnings to the inhabitants of Delhi-NCR regarding disruptions caused by the intense convection.

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ALSO READStorm alert: IMD warns of heavy rain in 16 states as monsoon collides with western disturbance; relief for Delhi-NCR

Short-term weather alert: Blistering wind and dust storms imminent

The regional weather centers have indicated that the prevailing weather conditions remain extremely unstable, leading to sweeping dust storms that are expected to reduce visibility significantly over a period of the next two hours.

Forecast details for the coming two hours:

  • Winds: 40 – 60 km/hr
  • Atmospheric conditions: Lightning and thunder, accompanied by light – moderate rains.

Rainfall: Highly probable rainfall bursts in micro-climates

The process started to evolve from late Wednesday afternoon of June 10, as the dark clouds covered the skies of Delhi, causing a decrease in temperature. In addition, violent storm systems hit the Alpha Commercial Market in Greater Noida, along with other sectors, bringing down rains, including hail in some areas.

Expert insight: Why did the weather pattern change suddenly?

Speaking about the reasons for this weather pattern, Mahesh Palawat, Vice President of Meteorology at Skymet Weather, pointed out an active cyclonic circulation that emerged over central Pakistan and adjacent areas.

"This active circulation is bringing with it moisture-rich winds and thunderstorms across the northwestern plains," Palawat said.

Forecast update

The current phenomenon won't be isolated, as meteorologists have stated that, starting June 11, there will be an exponential growth in pre-monsoon activities.

It will ensure that the rains brought by such activities won't be restricted to the capital only but would extend into extensive parts of Haryana and Punjab. According to the Skymet forecast, as the rainfall increases, maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR would drop considerably and stay under the 40-degree Celsius mark.

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