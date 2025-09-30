Delhi-NCR Weather Alert: People residing in Delhi-NCR can hope to get relief from the long-prevailing heat. Projections made by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as well as private weather forecaster agencies showed that the area is going to witness light rain from today, September 30, onwards and extending to October 1. The rain spell is going to reduce the temperatures considerably.

Rain Alert: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram To Witness Showers

The weather in Delhi-NCR has remained cloudy and comfortable for the last two days, with a dip in the sting of the sun and humidity. But the heat has remained unabated, and till date, there has been no significant temperature change. Some good news is looming large on the horizon, as dense clouds are likely to sweep the region today.

Rain Prediction: Light showers are expected in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida on September 30 and October 1.

Temperature Fall: A significant temperature drop is expected to bring relief in the coming days. The maximum temperature, currently between 35°C and 36°C, is forecasted to decrease to around 32°C within the next two days, with the cooling process likely beginning today.

Reason Behind Weather Change And Regional Forecast

Dr. Mahesh Palawat, Skymet Weather Senior Meteorologist, demonstrated that the weather change is because of low-pressure area formation:

Important Systems: A deep low-pressure system has developed over Gujarat as well as the Arabian Sea, and a low-pressure system is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal.

Greater Impact: This weather pattern will also affect the eastern and south-western parts of Rajasthan with rain, while heavy rains are predicted in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and South India. The northeastern states will also receive moderate rain after two days.

North Indian States: Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to have rain from October 2. Light rain is also expected in some areas of Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi, on October 2-3.

The area will be mostly cloudy with thick clouds on October 3, according to the IMD, while a combination of clouds and light sunshine is expected to resume from October 4 onward.

Major cities in the Delhi-NCR region are experiencing similar temperature ranges, with maximums around 32°C and minimums between 24°C and 26°C. Delhi has an AQI of 115, while Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Greater Noida report AQIs of 133, 124, 128, and 177, respectively, indicating varying levels of air pollution across the region.

