Delhi-NCR weather update: Mercury plummets 17°C as rain, dust storm, and hailstorm lash Noida, Ghaziabad

Delhi-NCR weather update: A sudden change in weather patterns blessed Delhi-NCR residents with much-awaited relief amid scorching summer heat, with thunderstorms, dust storms, and showers sweeping across the National Capital. East Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad in particular bore the brunt of a hailstorm, resulting in a quick drop in mercury levels after temperatures soared at midday.

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Temperature drops recorded across observatories

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One of the most noticeable effects of the weather change was a sharp decline in temperature in the area. In Safdarjung, the base weather observatory of Delhi, the mercury level dropped drastically from around 40°C to 30°C. Other places recorded an even greater drop in temperature levels:

Hindon (Ghaziabad ) - Recorded the greatest drop of 17.1°C.

) - Recorded the greatest drop of 17.1°C. Ayanagar - A decline of 11.7°C.

- A decline of 11.7°C. Lodhi Road - A drop of 11°C.

- A drop of 11°C. Pragati Maidan - Recorded a decrease of 10.8°C.

Impact of localised rain and hail

Though there was thunderstorm in the area, the rainfall was not uniform all around. Even though Safdarjung observation post did not report any rainfall during the period of 8:30 am till 5:30 pm, Mayur Vihar registered 5.5 mm of rainfall. The hailstorm in Noida and Ghaziabad further cooled the area, thus ending the scorching heat in Delhi.

Future prediction of rising temperatures and heavy rainfall

However, according to predictions by the IMD, it is unlikely that it will stay cool for long. The temperatures are expected to start increasing again from Friday with no rainfall forecast for the next two days. Yet, the residents will witness a welcome change as the Meteorological department has predicted rains in Delhi from 3rd till 5th of May.

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