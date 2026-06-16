/Delhi-NCR weather: Light showers hit national capital | Check full IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: Following a severe dust storm and heavy afternoon showers that swept through the national capital a day before, Delhi witnessed light rain showers on Tuesday morning. This aligns with the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, which had predicted continued thunderstorm activity and rain for the city
According to the weather department's latest forecast, the city will witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with very light to light rainfall.
The IMD expects temperatures to stay between a comfortable minimum of 27 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius, offering residents continued relief following Monday's weather shift.
#WATCH | National capital of Delhi receives light rain showers; Visuals from near IGI airport pic.twitter.com/zHecXMVRjW— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2026
Meanwhile, Saturday (June 20) and Sunday (June 21), thunderstorms with rain are likely to lash Delhi.
Heavy rain lashed parts of Shimla on Sunday, while hailstorm activity was reported from several areas of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for parts of the state.
Southwest monsoon advances further into eastern, southern India
The Southwest monsoon has made significant progress, advancing into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the west-central Bay of Bengal, along with additional areas of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar on Monday, according to the IMD.
The northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, and Muzaffarpur.
Conditions remain favourable for further advancement into parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, the remaining regions of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some areas of Chhattisgarh over the next 4-5 days, according to IANS, the weather department said.
Looking ahead, the IMD has issued warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next 6-7 days.
In an advisory, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into vulnerable sea areas in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea until June 20.
(with agencies' inputs)
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