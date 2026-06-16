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Delhi-NCR weather: Light showers hit national capital | Check full IMD forecast

Delhi-NCR weather: According to the weather department's latest forecast, the city will witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, along with very light to light rainfall. Meanwhile, on Saturday (June 20) and Sunday (June 21), thunderstorms with rain are likely to lash Delhi. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anushka Awasthi
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 09:22 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather: Light showers hit national capital | Check full IMD forecast
Image Credit: Credit: File Photo/ANI

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