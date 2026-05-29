Delhi NCR weather update: Below-normal monsoon likely this season as El Nino risk grows, warns IMD

India is heading into a challenging monsoon season, with the weather department forecasting below-normal rainfall across most of the country and warning of an above-normal number of heatwave days in several states starting as early as June. The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued its second-stage long-range forecast for the June-September monsoon season, projecting national rainfall at 90 percent of the Long Period Average (LPA), with a model error margin of four per cent.

IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, addressing a press conference, said the outlook pointed to a season that would fall short of normal for large parts of the country. "We are providing the second-stage update for the June-September monsoon. Quantitatively, we expect 90 percent of the LPA, with a 4 percent model error," he said.

Which regions will bear the brunt?

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The regional picture is uneven. Northeast India is expected to receive normal rainfall, within the 94 to 106 percent band. However, Central India, South Peninsular India, Northwest India and the Monsoon Core Zone, the agricultural heartland that depends most heavily on seasonal rains, are all projected to receive below-normal rainfall. For June specifically, most parts of the country are likely to see rainfall below 92 percent of the LPA, though some pockets of Northwest India, Northeast India and the southern peninsula may see normal to above-normal showers.

Heat to intensify before the rains arrive

Alongside the rainfall shortfall, the IMD warned of a punishing start to June on the temperature front. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most of the country, with the exception of parts of Central, Northwest and East India.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR witnesses weather change: Rain lashes national capital, downpour brings respite from heat | Watch visuals

Heatwave days are forecast to be above normal in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, with parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu also likely to experience increased heat stress.

Some relief, however, is on the way for the northwest in the short term. The IMD on Thursday forecast a break from severe heat across Northwest India over the next three days, driven by western disturbances and easterly winds that are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorm activity to several areas.

El Nino looms over the season

The most significant concern underpinning the forecast is the transition of oceanic conditions towards El Nino, a weather phenomenon historically associated with weaker monsoons over South Asia. Mohapatra said neutral ENSO conditions are already shifting, with the probability of El Nino developing rising to 82 percent by June and crossing 90 percent by July and August. Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are expected to persist through the season, offering little counterbalance.

Monsoon on track so far

Despite the cautious outlook, the season has not started badly. Rainfall in May was four per cent above normal nationally, and cumulative seasonal rainfall up to 27 May stood one per cent above the long-period average. The southwest monsoon made an early entry into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 16 May, four days ahead of schedule, and has since advanced into the South Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep. Conditions remain favourable for its arrival over Kerala and the northeastern states within the coming week.

The concern, forecasters say, is not how the monsoon begins but how it sustains, and on that front, the growing shadow of El Nino gives little room for comfort.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR weather update: Orange alert in national capital; Noida administration asks people to stay vigilant | Check IMD forecast

(With ANI inputs)