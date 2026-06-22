/Delhi-NCR weather update: City may get rain relief as IMD forecasts thunderstorms, light showers

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), grappling with hot and humid weather conditions, may soon find some respite as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next few days. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "poor" category.
According to the weather department, Delhi, along with neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, is likely to experience cloudy skies, gusty winds and isolated showers due to an active weather system influencing parts of North India. On June 22, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius.
Similar conditions are expected on June 23, when temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius on June 24 and June 25, while minimum temperatures are likely to remain between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies are expected across the region from June 22 to June 25, reducing the likelihood of severe heat conditions.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius, which was 0.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, also slightly higher than normal by 0.8 degrees, IMD data showed. However, meteorologists have indicated that the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Delhi could be delayed this year.
Weather experts noted on Saturday that the monsoon's advance across the country has been slower than usual, with several regions, including Mumbai, still awaiting its arrival despite the city's normal onset date being June 8.
Experts clarified that the recent spells of rain and thunderstorms witnessed in Delhi are not associated with the southwest monsoon. Instead, these weather events have been triggered by western disturbances affecting northern parts of the country.
Under normal circumstances, the monsoon reaches Delhi around June 27. This year, however, forecasters believe its arrival may be pushed into early July.
In 2025, the monsoon reached the national Capital on June 29, two days later than its normal onset date.
The delay comes amid concerns over a widening rainfall deficit across the country. According to IMD data, India recorded only 51.5 mm of rainfall between June 1 and June 19, compared to the long-period average of 86.7 mm for the same period, resulting in a rainfall deficit of 41.1 per cent.
Delhi has also witnessed significantly lower rainfall this June. Between June 1 and June 20, the city received only 22.7 mm of rain, compared to 88.01 mm during the corresponding period last year. The normal rainfall for June in Delhi stands at 74.1 mm.
Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality continued to remain in the "poor" category.
Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 260, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 233, Aya Nagar (171), Bawana (191), Cantonment Area (193), Chandni Chowk (191), DTU (221), IIT Delhi (240), JNU (198), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (182), Mandir Marg (200), Mundka (197), Nehru Nagar (194), Pusa (212), R K Puram (205), Sonia Vihar (210), and Wazirpur (261).
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.