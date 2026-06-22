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  • /Delhi-NCR weather update: City may get rain relief as IMD forecasts thunderstorms, light showers

Delhi-NCR weather update: City may get rain relief as IMD forecasts thunderstorms, light showers

Delhi, along with neighbouring cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad, is likely to experience cloudy skies, gusty winds and isolated showers due to an active weather system influencing parts of North India.

Published: Jun 22, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather update: City may get rain relief as IMD forecasts thunderstorms, light showers
Image Credit: ANI

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