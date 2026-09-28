/Delhi-NCR weather update: City wakes to cool, cloudy weather as AQI stays in ‘satisfactory’ category

Delhi-NCR residents woke to cooler and pleasant weather on Monday as cloudy skies and a gentle breeze brought relief from the recent heat. The rain over the weekend also helped improve air quality across the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Monday. However, largely dry weather is expected to return to the region from September 29 and continue until October 3.
Overnight rain and cloudy conditions on Saturday brought temperatures down across Delhi, with the minimum settling at 21 degrees Celsius, around 2.9 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
The temperature was only slightly higher than the 20.8 degrees Celsius recorded on September 6, 2008. IMD records show that the 20.6 degrees Celsius recorded on September 29, 2000, remains the lowest minimum temperature recorded in Delhi in September since 2000.
The Delhi Ridge recorded an even lower minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius on September 27, making it the lowest temperature recorded in the plains that day.
The recent rainfall also brought a marked improvement in Delhi’s air quality. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 53 on Sunday, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category.
It was the second-lowest AQI recorded in the national capital this year, after a reading of 48 on July 9.
Delhi’s overall AQI stood at 66 on Monday, remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Several monitoring stations recorded relatively low pollution levels, including NSUT Jaffarpur at 37, Burari Crossing at 39, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 45, Okhla Phase-2 at 52, Mandir Marg at 58 and Punjabi Bagh at 59.
JNU and IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 62 each, while Shadipur and Anand Vihar reported readings of 66 each.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for September 28.
The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of the Northeast.
Uttarakhand is likely to see heavy rain at isolated places, along with thunderstorms and lightning in several areas. The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could lead to landslides, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
In Telangana, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are expected on Monday, along with isolated rainfall. The IMD has advised people to avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning activity. Weather conditions are expected to turn dry in the state from September 29 to October 1.
Andhra Pradesh is also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on Monday. Strong surface winds are expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema until October 1, while isolated rainfall may continue in both regions through the week.
(With IANS inputs)
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