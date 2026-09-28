/Delhi-NCR weather update: City wakes to cool, cloudy weather as AQI stays in ‘satisfactory’ category

Delhi-NCR residents woke to cooler and pleasant weather on Monday as cloudy skies and a gentle breeze brought relief from the recent heat. The rain over the weekend also helped improve air quality across the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is likely to see partly cloudy skies on Monday, with the maximum temperature expected to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to stay between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.