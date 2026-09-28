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Delhi-NCR weather update: City wakes to cool, cloudy weather as AQI stays in ‘satisfactory’ category

The IMD has forecast isolated rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab on Monday. However, largely dry weather is expected to return to the region from September 29 and continue until October 3.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 09:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 09:01 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather update: City wakes to cool, cloudy weather as AQI stays in ‘satisfactory’ category
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi-NCR weather update: City wakes to cool, cloudy weather as AQI stays in ‘satisfactory’ category
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