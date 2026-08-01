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Delhi-NCR weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain to bring relief; humidity to persist

The weather has improved noticeably over the past few days after prolonged hot and humid conditions. On Friday, light cloud cover prevailed across the region, and intermittent drizzle provided temporary respite from the heat.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 10:19 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain to bring relief; humidity to persist
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi-NCR weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain to bring relief; humidity to persist
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