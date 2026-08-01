/Delhi-NCR weather update: Cloudy skies, light rain to bring relief; humidity to persist

Delhi-NCR woke up to cloudy skies and pleasant weather on Saturday, bringing continued relief from the recent spell of intense heat. However, high humidity is expected to persist, keeping conditions uncomfortable despite the cooler temperatures.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is likely to experience generally cloudy skies with light rainfall through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 33°C, while the minimum is likely to remain close to 25°C. Relative humidity is forecast to range between 75 and 95 per cent.
The weather has improved noticeably over the past few days after prolonged hot and humid conditions. On Friday, light cloud cover prevailed across the region, and intermittent drizzles provided temporary respite from the heat.
Despite the rainfall, humidity remained high. IMD data showed that Delhi's maximum temperature on Friday settled at 35°C, 0.6°C above the seasonal average. Safdarjung, the city's base observatory, also recorded a maximum of 35°C, while Palam reported 33.5°C, which was 1.4°C below normal.
The weather department expects similar conditions to continue over the next few days. On August 2, Delhi-NCR is likely to witness cloudy skies with light rain, with temperatures remaining around 33°C during the day and 25°C at night.
A similar forecast has been issued for August 3, when the maximum temperature is expected to remain at 33°C and the minimum at 24°C. Light showers and overcast skies are likely to continue.
On August 4, the capital is expected to remain under cloudy skies, with light rainfall predicted in several areas. The maximum temperature is likely to stay around 33°C, while the minimum may dip to 23°C.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued warnings for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across 19 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Strong winds of up to 60 kmph are expected in several regions.
The department has advised farmers and fishermen to remain alert. It also warned that hilly states could face an increased risk of landslides due to heavy rain, while some areas may experience hailstorms.
(With IANS inputs)
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