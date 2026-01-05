Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Cold Wave Continues, Several Areas Record ‘Very Poor’ AQI

New Delhi: Cold wave conditions persisted in Delhi on Monday morning, with air quality remaining in the ‘poor’ category across the city. The minimum temperature dropped sharply by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius, lower than normal for this time of year.

Data showed that AQI levels remained poor across most parts of the capital. Akshardham recorded an AQI of 294, while ITO reported 256, as per figures from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As many as 11 monitoring stations reported ‘very poor’ air quality.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 323.

Ashok Vihar registered an AQI of 304.

Chandni Chowk reported a particularly high AQI of 343.

IHBAS, Dilshad Garden recorded an AQI of 310.

Jahangirpuri recorded 326.

Nehru Nagar registered an AQI of 329.

Okhla Phase II reported 304.

Rohini recorded an AQI of 313.

Sirifort registered 306.

Vivek Vihar recorded 321.

Wazirpur reported an AQI of 313.

Neighbouring cities also witnessed a decline in air quality. Noida’s AQI deteriorated to 242, compared to 229 recorded on Friday. Gurugram, which had briefly shown improvement by entering the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 178 on Friday, slipped back into the ‘poor’ category on Saturday with an AQI of 244.

Authorities had earlier lifted the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions across Delhi-NCR, citing an improvement in air quality due to rainfall and strong winds. However, GRAP-1 and GRAP-2 curbs continue to remain in force as a precautionary measure.

As per official classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, between 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and between 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Cold Wave Forecast for Delhi Till January 6

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that a cold wave will affect isolated places in the national capital till January 6. The weather agency has predicted mainly clear skies, with shallow to moderate fog during the morning hours.

Delhi’s maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to range between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, and 7 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively. The minimum temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal, by about 0.1 degrees Celsius to 2.1 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are likely to stay near normal.

IMD data showed noticeable variation in night temperatures across different parts of the city. Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius. Palam reported a lower minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar recorded 6.6 degrees Celsius. Lodhi Road registered 7.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the Ridge area was relatively warmer at 8.9 degrees Celsius. High relative humidity levels, recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 a.m., further intensified the cold, making early morning conditions more uncomfortable.

Cold Wave Conditions Likely in Several North Indian States

The IMD has predicted light rain or snowfall at a few places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on January 5 and 6. Some isolated areas of Uttarakhand may also see rain or snow on January 6.

The Meteorological Department said Kashmir is currently under a cold wave, known locally as ‘Chilla-e-Kalan’, the toughest 40-day winter period when night temperatures often fall well below freezing. Despite this, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

Cold wave conditions are also expected to continue in parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till January 8. In West Rajasthan, the cold wave is likely to persist till January 9, while East Rajasthan may remain under cold wave conditions until January 10.

(From the Inputs of IANS)