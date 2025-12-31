Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Region, Anand Vihar Records 452 AQI

Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Region, Anand Vihar Records 452 AQI
DELHI-NCR WEATHER

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Ahead of new year 2026, dense fog covered large parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), severely affecting visibility and daily movement. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 452.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Dense Fog Blankets Region, Anand Vihar Records 452 AQIDelhi-NCR Weather (Image: ANI)

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Ahead of new year 2026, dense fog covered large parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday morning, severely affecting visibility and daily movement. Areas such as Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, Noida’s Botanical Garden Metro Station, and Delhi’s Akshardham witnessed thick layers of fog, forcing vehicles to move at a slow pace.

Several residential and commercial areas in Noida also remained under heavy fog, causing inconvenience to early-morning commuters. 

Air Quality Remains in Severe Category

Along with poor visibility, air quality across the region remained a major concern. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384 at 7 am, placing it in the ‘very poor to severe’ category.

Some areas reported extremely high pollution levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 452, ITO 426, RK Puram 411, and Chandni Chowk 419 — all falling in the ‘severe’ category. Other areas such as Dwarka Sector 8 reported an AQI of 414. Slightly lower but still unsafe levels were recorded at IGI Airport Terminal 3 (334), Najafgarh (331), and Aya Nagar (321).

