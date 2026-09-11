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Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes several areas as IMD issues red alert

The fresh spell of rain comes a day before the BRICS Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi. The IMD has forecast further rainfall during the two-day summit, which will be held on September 12 and 13.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes several areas as IMD issues red alert
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes several areas as IMD issues red alert
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