/Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rain lashes several areas as IMD issues red alert

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Friday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital and warned of more showers, thunderstorms and lightning in the coming hours. The weather office had forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in northern Delhi, while moderate to heavy showers were expected in several other parts of the city.
The fresh spell of rain comes a day before the BRICS Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi. The IMD has forecast further rainfall during the two-day summit, which will be held on September 12 and 13.
For Saturday, September 12, the weather department has predicted one or two spells of very light to light rain at several places from early morning to the forenoon, along with thunderstorms and lightning. Another spell of light to moderate rain is likely from the evening through the night.
The showers are also expected to bring some relief from the heat. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, while the maximum temperature is expected to remain below 33 degrees Celsius from Saturday.
Meteorologists have linked the prevailing weather conditions to the movement of the monsoon axis over the region. The axis is expected to shift southwards, while easterly winds are likely to become dominant from Friday.
These conditions could lead to intermittent spells of moderate rain across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan over the weekend. However, the rainfall is expected to remain largely localised, with only around 30-40 per cent coverage, meaning several areas across the plains may continue to remain dry.
The weather has assumed added significance as Delhi prepares to host the BRICS Leaders’ Summit on September 12 and 13. The event will bring several world leaders and foreign delegations to the capital, with key programmes scheduled at Bharat Mandapam.
Saturday’s schedule includes a closed-door leaders’ session, the Bharat Innovates Exhibition, a family photograph, a tree-planting ceremony and a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main open session will take place on Sunday, followed by the release of the New Delhi Declaration.
(With IANS inputs)
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