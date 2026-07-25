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Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues fresh monsoon alert; heavy rain likely today

According to the IMD, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected in several regions, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Jul 25, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues fresh monsoon alert; heavy rain likely today
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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