/Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues fresh monsoon alert; heavy rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a fresh monsoon advisory, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of the country over the coming days as the southwest monsoon remains active.
According to the IMD, widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is expected in several regions, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.
Gujarat is likely to receive the heaviest rainfall during this spell, with isolated areas expected to witness extremely heavy showers.
The IMD attributed the active weather to a low-pressure area over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh. Combined with an active monsoon trough and multiple cyclonic circulations, the system is expected to bring widespread rainfall across northwestern, central, western and northeastern India over the next few days.
In Delhi and the National Capital Region, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is forecast on Saturday. Rainfall is expected to intensify over the next two to four days, with isolated places likely to receive heavy showers from July 27 onwards. Cloudy skies, humid conditions and temperatures close to the seasonal average are expected to prevail.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast for Mumbai and the Konkan region, where isolated areas could receive very heavy showers. Authorities have warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruption as monsoon activity continues along Maharashtra's coast.
In Gujarat, Ahmedabad and several neighbouring districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated pockets likely to experience extremely heavy spells. The IMD has warned that intense rainfall could lead to localised flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal life in vulnerable areas.
Rajasthan is also expected to remain under the influence of the active weather system. Jaipur and several districts in the eastern part of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall, with isolated places expected to witness extremely heavy showers. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also forecast.
The weather department has also issued rain and thunderstorm warnings for parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Gusty winds of up to 85 kmph are likely in some areas, prompting authorities to advise residents to remain alert.
The IMD further warned that hilly regions could face the risk of landslides, while strong winds across parts of eastern India may uproot trees and disrupt transport and power supply.
(With IANS inputs)
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