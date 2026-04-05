Delhi NCR weather update: IMD predicts hailstorm, heavy rain for today | Check

Delhi NCR weather update: April in India is supposed to bring warmth and the slow build towards summer. Instead, it has brought ice. A fierce Western Disturbance, the kind more commonly associated with January than early spring, has torn through North India, turning Saturday's skies over Delhi dark and cold, sending hailstones crashing onto crops, and leaving meteorologists tracking one of the more unusually structured storm systems in recent memory.

And it is not finished yet. The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR on Saturday as a cloud band stretching roughly 1,000 kilometres settled across the region, swallowing afternoon light and delivering thundersqualls, heavy rain, and hail to the northern plains.

According to an India Today report, by Sunday, the volatile core shifts southward. Residents of Jhansi, Gwalior, and northern Madhya Pradesh are now in the direct path of the system. The IMD is warning of serious thunderstorm activity by Sunday afternoon or evening, with wind gusts potentially hitting 60 to 70 kilometres per hour, strong enough to flatten standing crops and tear apart temporary structures.

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Where does this storm come from?

A Western Disturbance is, at its core, a moisture-laden weather system that originates over the Mediterranean and travels eastward towards the subcontinent. In winter, these systems bring snow to the hills and rain to the plains. In early April, they are altogether more aggressive.

As the disturbance pushes in, it collides with warm air rising off the sun-baked plains below. The warm air shoots upward rapidly. When it meets the cold, moist air carried by the disturbance, it condenses fast, building towering cumulonimbus clouds, the kind that meteorologists sometimes call atmospheric engines, reports added.

What makes this particular system unusual is its structure. Rather than clustering over one region, it has spread in a near-straight line across thousands of kilometres, which explains why the disruption has been so widespread across the northern plains.

Why is it hailing in April?

Inside those thunderclouds, powerful upward currents of air push water droplets high into the atmosphere, where temperatures are well below freezing. The droplets ice over. They are pushed up and pulled down repeatedly, gathering fresh layers of ice each time, much like an onion forming its skin, until they grow too heavy to stay aloft and fall.

The result is hailstones, and in April, they are particularly damaging.

Farmers in Rajasthan and Haryana have already counted their losses. With the storm now moving towards West Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, agricultural communities across central India face a difficult few days. Wheat and other rabi crops still in the field are especially vulnerable.

The rain does bring one small consolation --- temperatures drop by around five degrees Celsius in affected areas, offering brief relief from the early summer heat. But for those whose livelihoods depend on what is still standing in the fields, that is cold comfort.

The IMD has urged residents across central India, particularly those in Jhansi, Gwalior, and surrounding districts, to stay alert through Sunday. Thundersqualls, which are sudden and violent surges in wind speed lasting several minutes, can arrive with very little warning.

Avoid open ground, keep away from trees and loose structures, and bring livestock to shelter before the afternoon sets in.

The Western Disturbance will continue its passage eastward across the subcontinent over the coming days. Until it clears, spring, for much of central India, remains on hold.