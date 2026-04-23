Delhi-NCR weather update: More heat wave till April 26 as IMD issues yellow alert

Delhi-NCR weather update: The India Meteorological Department has issued heat wave alerts covering large swathes of the country's plains on 23 April, a day after Odisha's Jharsuguda recorded a scorching 44.6°C and Maharashtra's Wardha followed close behind at 44.2°C. The IMD has warned that such conditions are likely to persist over the next three to four days.

A yellow heat wave warning is in place for Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where extremely high temperatures are expected through Wednesday. West Bengal has been placed under a more serious orange warning. Across a wide band of states, from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the north to Meghalaya, Kerala, and Tripura in the east and south, maximum temperatures were recorded at 5°C above normal on Wednesday. Jammu and Kashmir saw its mercury sitting 5.1°C above the seasonal average.

Residents in affected areas have been urged by the Meteorological Department to stay well hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours, and take precautions against heat stroke.

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The IMD's latest bulletin sets out a detailed picture of what is coming. Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets across a number of states over the coming days, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on 24 and 25 April; West Uttar Pradesh on 23 and 25 April; East Uttar Pradesh from 22 to 26 April; Rajasthan from 24 to 26 April; Madhya Pradesh from 23 to 26 April; Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 24 to 27 April; and Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on 23 April.

Hot and humid conditions, a different but equally draining combination, are expected in isolated pockets of Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam until 26 April, and in Gangetic West Bengal until 25 April. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala can expect similar weather through 24 April, while Gujarat braces for it over the next two days and Coastal Karnataka faces it today.

Heat Wave Alert!



Heat wave conditions likely over major parts of plains of Northwest, Central India and East India during next 4-5 days.



Stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions.#HeatWaveAlert #StayHydrated #HeatSafety… pic.twitter.com/iFizK0Gyux — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 22, 2026

Warm nights will compound the discomfort in several regions. The IMD has flagged warm night conditions for Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi from 23 to 25 April, Odisha from 24 to 26 April, and Konkan and Goa from 23 to 25 April.

Northwest India is staring at a gradual rise of 3 to 5°C in maximum temperatures that is expected to hold until 26 April, before a modest easing of 2 to 3°C arrives on 27 and 28 April. Central India faces a rise of 2 to 4°C through 26 April, with little change expected over the following two days.

The IMD bulletin noted that Maharashtra will see maximum temperatures climb by 2 to 3°C until 25 April, with conditions stabilising between 26 and 28 April. Gujarat can expect a rise of 2 to 3°C between 24 and 27 April, while Northeast India was already seeing temperatures 2 to 4°C above normal through 23 April before conditions level off.