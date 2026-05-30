Delhi-NCR weather update: Plans for the weekend? Check IMD forecast and alert for national capital

Delhi-NCR weather update: Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received a welcome respite from intense heatwave conditions following strong winds, thunderstorms, and light rain late Thursday evening. Under the lingering influence of a western disturbance, Friday remained cloudy and comparatively cool, triggering a sharp drop in mercury levels alongside significantly improved air quality. Over the weekend, Delhi residents will continue to experience relief from the scorching summer heat as temperatures will remain below seasonal norms under the influence of cloudy skies and intermittent weather activity.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures after Saturday, with maximum temperatures expected to move upward in the following days, signalling the return of warmer conditions across the region.

IMD issues yellow alert

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Saturday and Sunday, forecasting light rain, thunderstorms and strong winds. The department expects the relief from extreme heat to continue over the next two to three days before temperatures begin climbing again.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in Delhi fell by around 5 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours.

The IMD stated that the maximum temperature is likely to remain lower until May 30 before gradually rising by 6 to 7 degrees Celsius over the following five days.

Also Read:

Heatwave conditions in Delhi

While no heatwave conditions were recorded on Thursday, the city had experienced intense heat just a day earlier, with temperatures soaring above 45 degrees Celsius at several locations.

On May 27, the mercury touched 45.6 degrees Celsius at Ridge, 44.4 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar and 44.3 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

Overall, Delhi witnessed a sharp decline of 7.5 to 9.4 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures between Wednesday and Friday.

Delhi's heatwave spells

The city has already experienced two significant heatwave spells this summer.

The first occurred between April 23 and 25, when several parts of Delhi recorded heatwave conditions for three consecutive days. However, Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, registered only one official heatwave day on April 25, when the maximum temperature reached 42.8 degrees Celsius.

The second was recorded between May 18 and 21 in some areas of the city. Safdarjung again logged only one heatwave day during this period, on May 19, when the temperature touched 45.1 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather condition

Friday emerged as the coolest day in the national Capital in the past three weeks, with lower temperatures last recorded on May 8.

The weather change follows several days of severe heat during which temperatures crossed the 45-degree Celsius mark at multiple weather stations across the city.

Delhi AQI improves

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reported that Delhi's daily average Air Quality Index (AQI) improved significantly from 207 on May 28 to 123 on May 29.

In view of the improved air quality and favourable meteorological conditions, the CAQM's Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) revoked all actions under Stage-I across the NCR with immediate effect.

(with IANS inputs)

Also Read: India weather update: Massive shift brings rain and hailstorm alerts; heatwave's relentless hold breaks today