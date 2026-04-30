Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain accompanied by hailstorm hit several areas; IMD issues Red alert for severe thunderstorm

Delhi-NCR weather update: Delhi and its surrounding areas are bracing for a bout of severe weather on Thursday evening, with the India Meteorological Department issuing alerts across the National Capital Region as skies turned noticeably grey through the day. The IMD has placed Meerut and the outer parts of the NCR in Uttar Pradesh under a red alert, warning of moderate to severe thunderstorms. Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad are under an orange alert, indicating a moderate thunderstorm is likely, while Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under a yellow alert, with light rain and thunderstorms expected.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung on Thursday morning. Among other stations, Palam recorded 24.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 23.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge 25 degrees Celsius, and Ayanagar 24.1 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 136, placing it in the moderate category.

Thursday's storm warning comes at the close of an April that has been markedly different from recent years for the capital, wetter, cooler, and considerably cleaner than what Delhiites have grown accustomed to.

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The city has recorded 27.9 mm of rainfall this month, making it the wettest April in 18 years. The last time Delhi saw more April rain was in 2008, when 38.6 mm was recorded. The frequent pre-monsoon showers in the first half of the month kept temperatures in check, resulting in an average maximum of around 37 degrees Celsius and only one heatwave day recorded so far, one of the coolest Aprils in two years.

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The rain and gusty winds have also done the air a considerable favour. According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, this has been Delhi's cleanest April in four years. The average AQI until April 28 stood at 179, with one satisfactory day, 17 moderate days, and 10 poor days recorded through the month.

The contrast with recent years is striking. Last April, the average AQI was 210, with 20 poor days. In 2022, it was significantly worse at 255, with 29 poor days and one very poor day recorded. For context, the Central Pollution Control Board classifies an AQI of 0 to 50 as good, 51 to 100 as satisfactory, 101 to 200 as moderate, 201 to 300 as poor, 301 to 400 as very poor, and 401 to 500 as severe.

For a city that has spent years battling choking air and relentless heat in April, this month has offered a rare and welcome change, even if Thursday evening's storm serves as a reminder that the weather rarely stays comfortable for long.