NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR weather update: Rain and hailstorm in Noida? Check IMD alert
NOIDA RAIN

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and hailstorm in Noida? Check IMD alert

Delhi-NCR weather update: The weather agency has also put almost all the areas under Delhi-NCR on an orange alert, and predicted a hailstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Earlier, during the day, heavy rain in Noida and Greater Noida caused traffic jams on the route from Mahamaya Flyover to Delhi and near Dalit Prerna Sthal and Film City.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain and hailstorm in Noida? Check IMD alertRain visuals (Credit: File Photo/IANS)

Delhi-NCR weather update: Noida witnessed rain and a hailstorm on Tuesday evening, and the change in weather and the unexpected drizzle provided marginal relief for citizens from pollution. Earlier, in the morning, parts of Delhi-NCR received rainfall and light rainfall. 

Also Check- Fresh snowfall disrupts life in Kashmir; highways, rail, flights affected

IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) during the evening and night on Tuesday and has issued a yellow alert for the national capital. Meanwhile, for Wednesday, there is no warning yet. 

Meanwhile, the weather agency has also put almost all the areas under Delhi-NCR on an orange alert, and predicted a hailstorm in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.

Rain in Noida 

Earlier, during the day, heavy rain in Noida and Greater Noida caused traffic jams on the route from Mahamaya Flyover to Delhi and near Dalit Prerna Sthal and Film City.

Delhi air quality 

On Friday, January 24, the air quality in the national capital showed significant improvement after the city witnessed a rain shower. The city recorded the Air quality index at 242.

After Friday's rain, the national capital and surrounding areas woke up to a thick layer of fog, with dense fog gripping parts of Delhi-NCR. 

According to the weather department, Delhi-NCR previously had generally cloudy skies, moderate morning fog, and strong surface winds (10-20 kmph). It was expected that a 5-6°C drop in minimum temperatures would occur over the next three days, followed by a rise thereafter.

Meanwhile, a special train operated for tourists as heavy snowfall in the Banihal blocks the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

(with ANI inputs) 

