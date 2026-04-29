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NewsIndiaDelhi-NCR rain: Heatwave ends as storm and showers lash capital; IMD issues heavy rain alerts
DELHI RAIN ALERT TODAY

Delhi-NCR rain: Heatwave ends as storm and showers lash capital; IMD issues heavy rain alerts

Delhi NCR weather update: Delhi-NCR residents got relief as overnight rain and strong winds break the 42°C heatwave. The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings for 14 states, including UP, Punjab, and Kerala. Check the full weather forecast here.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 06:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi-NCR rain: Heatwave ends as storm and showers lash capital; IMD issues heavy rain alertsA commuter protects himself with a cloth as rain lashes parts of New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi NCR weather update: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a much-needed respite on Wednesday as overnight rain and strong winds swept across the city, breaking a grueling streak of intense heat and "Loo" conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the change in weather is expected to bring the mercury down significantly, providing relief after temperatures recently crossed the 42°C mark.

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