Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Rain Continues To Lash Region; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Parts of Delhi and neighbouring cities continued to receive intermittent rainfall through the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the national capital.

As per the IMD’s nowcast update viewed at around 4:30 am on Tuesday, all districts of Delhi were under an orange alert. The adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh were also placed under an orange alert, while Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana were issued a yellow warning.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR. Visuals from Noida Sec-115. pic.twitter.com/X23G3XbHmM — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

The ongoing wet spell, which began on Monday and persisted into early Tuesday, has been attributed to the first significant western disturbance of the post-monsoon season, bringing steady drizzle and intermittent showers across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

The rainfall led to a marked dip in temperatures. On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.5°C, which is eight degrees below the seasonal normal—making it the lowest maximum temperature in October since 17 October 2023, when it had dipped to 26.2°C.

According to IMD officials, rain is likely to continue on Tuesday, although there may be a slight reduction in intensity.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR. Visuals from Dhaula Kuan. pic.twitter.com/I2CZzz50Nj — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Monday was 20.6°C, two notches below normal. Krishna Kumar Mishra, senior scientist at IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, noted that northwesterly winds expected from Wednesday may push minimum temperatures below 20°C.

The western disturbance has also caused fresh snowfall in the upper Himalayan regions, and the resulting cold winds are expected to reach the plains starting Wednesday.

In Haryana, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 28°C on Monday, nearly six degrees lower than Sunday, marking one of the sharpest temperature drops of the season.

In Uttar Pradesh, Noida recorded a maximum temperature of around 30°C and a minimum of 22°C on Monday, the IMD said. The forecast for Tuesday includes thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms, lightning, and winds reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h.