Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes parts of national capital, IMD predicts... | Visuals

Delhi-NCR weather update: Light rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing weather conditions. The showers provided a respite to residents across several areas of Delhi.

This comes after Thursday turned out to be the hottest day of the season so far in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

IMD forecast Delhi-NCR

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the city is likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain. However, no alert had been issued for the region at this time, while the forecast for Saturday and Sunday indicates a "partly cloudy sky."

Earlier, IMD scientist Dr. Shashi Kant told news agency ANI, "A western disturbance has been observed for the past 24 hours. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain accompanied by thunderstorms in the northern Indian states of Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. In the plains, there will be partly cloudy skies during the day, along with very light rain. A drop of 2 degrees is expected in temperatures across the region. In Delhi, temperatures between 39 and 42 degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours, with a maximum of 41.4 degrees noted. This is 2-4 degrees above normal... Today, there is a likelihood of relief from the heat in northwest India. In central India, heatwave conditions may persist for the next 3 days, after which there will be a change in the weather..."

Watch visuals here:

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the national capital this evening



Visuals from Parliament pic.twitter.com/QsVg9rjtYM — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

Heatwave alert for Delhi-NCR?

According to IANS, it was earlier predicted that the temperatures across the Delhi-NCR region are set to rise sharply over the next few days, according to the latest forecast issued by the IMD.

The mercury is reportedly expected to cross the 40-degree Celsius mark soon, intensifying heatwave-like conditions across the region.

At the same time, deteriorating air quality continues to pose serious health risks to residents.

In Delhi, an AQI of 310 was recorded in Bawana, 268 in Anand Vihar, 281 in Ashok Vihar, and 191 in Aya Nagar. Experts warn that an AQI exceeding 300 falls under the ‘very poor’ category and can have serious health implications with prolonged exposure.

In Greater Noida, the AQI at Knowledge Park-V was recorded at 368, placing it firmly in the ‘very poor’ category, while Knowledge Park-III reported an AQI of 275. In Noida, Sector-116 recorded an AQI of 312, also in the ‘very poor’ category. Other areas such as Sector-1 (269), Sector-125 (259), and Sector-62 (253) continue to report AQI levels ranging from ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’.

Ghaziabad remains the worst-affected area in the NCR, with Loni recording an AQI of 387 -- the highest in the region. Nearby areas also reported alarming levels, including 362 in Ved Vihar-Loni, 334 in Indirapuram, 285 in Vasundhara, and 282 in Sanjay Nagar.

(with agencies' inputs)

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